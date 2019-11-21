Friday December 6
Victorian Era Best Dressed
Judging will start after 2 p.m. | Downtown Businesses
See the local shops, restaurants, and other businesses in their best Victorian Era Costumes. A panel of judges will visit each participating business and awarding points for accuracy, percentage of cooperation, and holiday spirit. To get your business or office on the list for judging, contact Lorie Park at (814) 715-4249.
Children’s Concert
5 p.m. | Rebecca M Arthurs Library
Two women plus 12 instruments equal one good time when Simple Gifts takes the stage. Drawing on an impressive variety of ethnic folk syles, this award-winning duo plays everthing from lively Irish jibs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Klezmer frailachs and haunting Gypsy melodies, spicing the mix with the distinctive rhythms of Balkan dance music, the lush sounds of Scandinavian twin fiddling, and original compositions written in a traditional style.
Toy Drive
5-8 p.m. | Town Square
Tis the season for giving. Donations of brand new toys will be accepted to assist families in need this holiday season. Sponsored by Clarion ABATE. Free hot chocolate with toy donation.
Living Windows
5:30-8 p.m. | Various Main Street Businesses
Storefronts along Main Street will come alive during this magical night in Historic Brookville. This favorite holiday tradition includes musical performances, demonstrations, and many of your favorite holiday pastimes.
Live Nativity
5:30-6 p.m. | Strolling Main Street
Bring life to the Christmas season and witness the Live Nativity make it’s way down Main Street. Starting at Franklin Avenue, ending at Barnett Street.
Chamber Singers
5:30-8 p.m. | Strolling Main Street
The Brookville High School Chamber Singers.
Bowdish Model Railroad
5:30-9 p.m. | Jefferson County History Center
Charles Bowdish, a renowned miniature railroad creator shared his talents locally. The Bowdish Model Railroad Display at the Jefferson County History Center is one of the most popular exhibits and redesigned multiple time throughout the year. Stop by to see what has changed.
Model Train Display
5:30-9 p.m. | TBA
Allegheny Plateau Division National Model Railroad Association will have many model trains on display and operating.
Victorian Carolers
6-8 p.m. | Strolling Main Street
Victorian Carolers will be strolling Main Street singing your holiday favorites.
Orchestra
6 p.m. | Columbia Theater
Hickory Grove Elementary Orchestra will be performing in the lobby of the theater.
Brass Ensemble
6:15-8 p.m. | Strolling Main Street
The Brass Ensemble will be performing while strolling Main Street.
Orchestra
6:45 p.m. | Columbia Theater
The Brookville Area High School Orchestra will be performing in the lobby of the theater.
Christmas Tree Lane
5-8 p.m.| Jefferson County Courthouse Lobby
Saturday, December 7:
Children’s Shopping Mart
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Brookville Fire Dept Hall
The BVFC Ladies Auxilliary will be hosting their annual Children’s Shopping Mart, an opportunity for children to shop for their families for the holidays. All items are $10 or less. Free gift wrapping available. Kitchen will be open.
Christmas Cookie Walk
9 a.m.-sold out | Heritage House
Join us for the Christmas Cook Walk and purchase cookie boxes filled with lots of holiday goodies. Boxes available for $12 each. Come early, cookies only available until sold out.
Christmas Craft & Gift Bazaar
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 2 locations
- EUM Church, South White Street, Brookville
- 155 Main St, Brookville (former Means Lauf)
Browse local vendors and crafters for the perfect gifts, decor, and special treats.
Christmas Tree Lane
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.| Jefferson County Courthouse Lobby
Music
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Town Square
MEGA Rock 105.5 FM will be in Town Square playing music.
Toy Drive
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Town Square
‘Tis the season for giving. Donations of brand new toys will be accepted to assist families in need this holiday season. Sponsored by Clarion ABATE. Free hot chocolate with donation.
Model Train Display
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | TBA
Allegheny Plateau Division National Model Railroad Association will have many model trains on display and operating.
Soup Sale
11 a.m. till sellout or 2 p.m. | Brookville YMCA
A variety of soup will be available for donation. All proceeds benefit Youth in Government at Brookville Area High School.
Book & Bake Sale
12:30-4 p.m. | Rebecca M Arthurs Library
Stop by the public library for a mini book sale and delicious baked goods. (814) 849-5512.
Gingerbread House Party
2 p.m. | Rebecca M Arthurs Library
The local library is hosting a Gingerbread House Building Contest. All ages are welcome. Groups should not exceed 4 people. Register before November 21st. (814) 849-5512.
Wine Walk
1-5 p.m. | Brookville Chamber of Commerce
Don’t miss Brookville Chamber’s annual Wine Walk featuring over a dozen wineries with a variety of flavors to sample and purchase. (814) 849-8448.
Dinner Theater
6-9 p.m. | Columbia Theater
“12 Days of Christmas”
The 12 Days of Christmas is a comedy written by Renee Calarco. Adapted from the traditional Christmas song. It is produced by Special Arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock Illinois. This is the story of Shirley the Christmas Partridge and what happens when the song participants are unavailable. The hilarity ensues as the Christmas Hoarder steals the Five Golden Rings.
- Doors open 5:30 p.m.; Dinner 6 p.m.; Show starts 7 p.m.
The dinner has sold out but tickets are still available for the show only at $10 per person. For tickets please call (814) 849-2562 and leave your name, phone number, number of tickets requested. You will receive a confirmation call. All reservations must be paid in advance by check or money order payable to Brookville Community Theater and mailed to P. O. Box 243, Brookville 15825.
Sunday, December 8
Christmas Tree Lane
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.| Jefferson County Courthouse Lobby
Model Train Display
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | TBA
Allegheny Plateau Division National Model Railroad Association will have many model trains on display and operating.
Open House Tours
1-3 p.m. |Laurel Realty
All are welcome. Come take a look at beautiful, unique homes whether you are in the market to buy or not. Call Laurel Realty for more details (814) 849-3636.
Book & Bake Sale
1-4 p.m. | Rebecca M Arthurs Library
Stop by the public library for a mini book sale and delicious baked goods. (814) 849-5512.
Church Tours
1:30 p.m. | Starting at Grace Lutheran Church
Visitors and friends are invited to join us for a free tour of the churches in the area. This is a great opportunity to come to a deeper understanding of the architecture, history, and spirit of these historic buildings. Tour begins at Grace Lutheran and proceeds to Holy Trinity, Immaculate Conception, First Presbyterian, and First United Methodist. Please note: This is a driving tour and carpooling is encouraged.
Music Workshop
4 p.m. |Holy Trinity Church
It’s obvious that Simple Gifts loves the music they play and knows how to share their excitement with the audience. This event is for everyone young and old. Come to the workshop Sunday afternoon for practical training and come to the concerts for enjoyment. Children and Adults are invited to join in the workshop. All events are free and supported by Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and the Pennsylvania Council On The Arts.
Simple Gifts Concert
7 p.m. | Holy Trinity Church
Two women plus twelve instruments equal one good time when Simple Gifts takes the stage. Drawing on an impressive variety of ethnic folk syles, this award-winning duo plays everthing from lively Irish jibs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Klezmer frailachs and haunting Gypsy melodies, spicing the mix with the distinctive rhythms of Balkan dance music, the lush sounds of Scandinavian twin fiddling, and original compositions written in a traditional style.
Christmas Tree Lane
All of December | Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
| Jefferson County Courthouse Lobby