Be surrounded in color from the lantern room of the Sherman Family Memorial Lighthouse this autumn. The lighthouse is “the perfect place to view the autumn leaves,” a spokesperson stated. “When you take that ride to enjoy the autumn leaves, make Tionesta, in Forest County, heart of the Allegheny National Forest, your destination.”
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the Tionesta Lions will conduct final tour of the lighthouse for the 2019 season. Continuous self-guided tours will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. for a $5 per adult, $2 child per donation. Proceeds will benefit Tionesta Lions community projects.
A spectacular view of Tionesta and surrounding area is provided from the lantern room. All floors and the basement can be accessed by spiral stairs, 76 steps to be exact. Call (814) 755-3672 for more information.
The Sherman Family Memorial Lighthouse is located on Lighthouse Island, at the end of Highland Street in Tionesta. With the completion of the lighthouse, Tionesta gained a landmark that distinguishes it on the northwest Pennsylvania landscape. The Sherman family has a lasting tribute and place to house family memorabilia and a vast collection of lighthouse miniatures.
Nearby is Tionesta’s Market Village, a unique artisan shopping experience in the heart of downtown Tionesta. The quaint little shops with turn of the century storefronts echo the local historic architecture of the late 1800s.
Market village shops offer locally produced wine, fresh baked goods, minerals and jewelry, home decor, wood crafts, stained glass, soaps, pottery, hand-sewn linens, jams and pickles, knitted goods, and more.