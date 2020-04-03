HARRISBURG — Those wishing to view the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting, being held virtually on Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7, either can watch live through the video-conferencing site Webex, or later on the Game Commission’s YouTube channel.
For those watching live, the simplest way to access Monday’s meeting is by clicking on the direct link provided in the interactive version of this news release and on the homepage of the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov.
After clicking the link, each viewer will need to enter a first and last name and email address to join the livestream. Viewers will not be able to join until the meeting starts at 8:45 a.m.
Those in need of technical assistance can contact WebEx Tech Support at 1-866-779-3239.
For those planning to watch the meeting on YouTube, the recording will be posted as soon as possible after the meeting concludes, though it takes time for it to upload.
Much of Monday’s meeting will be dedicated to a discussion on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). A host of experts are scheduled to offer testimony for the board to consider in the development of a new CWD Response Plan, a draft of which was unveiled last year. Information on the 2020-21 antlerless deer license allocations and elk license allocations also will be discussed.
The meeting will reconvene Tuesday, April 7 at 11 a.m. with the board picking up its prepared agenda. Because the meeting is being held only online, public comments are being collected and considered prior to the meeting.
Tuesday’s meeting will be available through a separate link, provided in the interactive version of this news release and at www.pgc.pa.gov.
The Game Commission’s offices remain closed and Pennsylvanians statewide have been ordered to stay at home due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.
The Game Commission moved its meeting to an online format in response, and the agency thanks the public for its understanding and support. While the agency’s No. 1 concern, at this time, is protecting human health, it remains as committed and as passionate as ever to managing Pennsylvania’s wild birds, wild mammals, and their habitats for current and future generations.