Viola G. Radaker, 89, of Fairmount City, died Sunday evening, February 24, 2019, at her residence.
Born August 31, 1929, in Ford City, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (Neiswonger) Troup.
She married John D. Radaker on February 18, 1949. He preceded her in death on August 9, 1994.
Survivors include two children, Jimmy Radaker (Janice Beary) of Corsica and Donna Atcheson of Louisville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Gary Humble, Mandie Bradshaw, Christa Radaker, Matthew Atcheson and Travis Radaker; four great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Earl Troup (Bonita) of Fairmount City; and a half-sister, Betty Troup (Bud) of Hawthorn.
In addition to her parents and husband, John, she was preceded in death by two sons, David and Daniel Radaker; and three brothers, Bob, Charlie and Jimmy Troup.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 27, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in Middle Run Cemetery, Fairmount City.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
