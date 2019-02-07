Weather Alert

...AN APPROACHING FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN TO THE AREA... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, ELK, MCKEAN, POTTER, TIOGA, AND WARREN. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * RAIN OF VARYING INTENSITY WILL FALL THROUGH THE NIGHT. THE RAIN COULD BE HEAVY ENOUGH TO CAUSE FLOODING IN LOW LYINGS AREAS, AS WELL AS ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS. * BE PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IF YOU LIVE IN A FLOOD- PRONE AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/FLOOD. &&