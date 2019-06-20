Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CAMERON, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, ELK, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, LANCASTER, LEBANON, MCKEAN, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, POTTER, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, TIOGA, UNION, WARREN, AND YORK. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * RECENT RAINFALL HAS MADE THE GROUND VERY WET. A FEW ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE REGION TODAY INTO EARLY TONIGHT. THE HEAVIEST RAIN WILL OCCUR IN THUNDERSTORMS WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO FORM THIS AFTERNOON AND LAST INTO THE EVENING. THE RAIN MAY BE HEAVY ENOUGH TO CAUSE FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD. &&