NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association will honor the 2020 graduating class of Redbank Valley High School with an online Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, May 17 at 7 p.m.
Mrs. Amy Switzer, RVHS Guidance Counselor, will address the students as the faculty representative.
Pastor Curtis Twigg, Youth Pastor at Grace Baptist Church, will present the Baccalaureate message.
Cassie Westover, senior student, will be the featured vocalist.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the service is being presented in an online format.
Students and pastors are asked to register so they can be paired up for a prayer time at the end of the service.
Everyone is invited to view the service on YouTube.
Visit https://publicdocs.themdg.us/baccalaureate/ to view the service.
Students and pastors may also register at the site.
The general public does not need to register.