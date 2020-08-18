HARRISBURG – The local death toll attributed to the COVID-19 virus took an upwards turn over the past week, with additional virus-related deaths reported in Clarion, Armstrong and Butler counties.
According to information form the state Department of Health, a third death attributed to coronavirus was reported in the last week in Clarion County, while a ninth death was reported in Armstrong County. Butler County saw its virus-related death count rise from 15 a week ago, to 17 this week.
The increasing number of deaths go along with the rise in positive cases found in all local counties.
Clarion County’s number of COVID-19 cases jumped from 81 a week ago to 94 as of yesterday (Tuesday). Armstrong County’s number of cases rose from 222 to 245 in the past week, and Butler County’s caseload jumped from 677 a week ago to 729 as of yesterday.
Also in the area, the number of cases rose from 65 to 68 in the last week in Venango County, and from 10 cases to 13 cases in Forest County. No deaths have been reported so far in either of those two counties.
In Jefferson County, the total number of cases rose from 73 to 78 in the last week, while the overall death toll remained at one.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 735 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 125,579.
Statewide since the pandemic began, there have been 7,499 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 31 new deaths reported.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Of the patients in the state who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• 1 percent are ages 5-12.
• Nearly 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Nearly 10 percent are ages 19-24.
• Nearly 38 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 23 percent are ages 50-64.
• Nearly 24 percent are ages 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees, for a total of 24,705 at 899 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,064 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 8,997 of the state’s total cases are amongst health care workers.