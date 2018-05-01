CLARION – The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is looking for individuals to serve as volunteers.
Hospice volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients’ families, provide clerical support in the hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families, assist with hospice community events, and assist with bereavement groups.
Training program participants will learn the philosophy of hospice care and the hospice team approach, communication skills, concepts of death, dying and grief, spiritual bereavement support concepts and specific roles of hospice volunteers.
Anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer, can attend the Hospice Volunteer Orientation from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, May 17-18.
For more information, a brief telephone interview and to register, contact Ruth Stewart, volunteer coordinator at (814) 297-8360.
Registration deadline is Friday, May 11.
