NEW BETHLEHEM – Tragedy befell efforts to place the Hometown Heroes veterans banners in the Redbank Valley area on Tuesday as one of the group’s volunteers was hit by a car.
According to New Bethlehem Police Department Officer John Smith, the man was directing traffic in the vicinity of Redbank Valley High School when he was struck by a vehicle at around 10:15 a.m.
The man was airlifted for medical treatment, and his condition was unknown.
Although police could not provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation of the incident, Smith noted that charges could be pending against the driver.
And while police said they could not provide names of those involved in the incident, other community members familiar with the incident confirmed that the man who was hit by a vehicle was Ray Ishman of Porter Township.
Ishman, the current commander of the local American Legion post, has been instrumental in the banner project, as well as the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park effort. The Air Force veteran was named the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year at the group’s dinner last month.
Ishman is retired from the Air Force, as well as retired from teaching in the Union School District.
No additional details were known as of press time.