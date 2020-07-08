Volunteers

“I think I should tell you, one of the women who helps here has been in prison. Do you think it’s safe to trust her?” Annie asked. “She could cause trouble.”
“I know about that,” Jennie answered. “She told me the first day she came to help. We decided the past should stay in the past. Later she told me she never wanted to go back to jail and working with these other women was helping her grow into the kind of Christian she wanted to be. Anyone could cause trouble at any time,” Jennie added, “but I’m not going to go looking for it.”
“That’s fine,” Annie asserted, “but you can’t trust everybody.”
“I don’t,” Jennie replied. “I just trust God. As the Bible tells us, ‘If God is for us, who can be against us?’ (See Romans 8:31.) I don’t know all about any of the people who help here, but God knows them, and I can trust God. Look at this little book I found. It has lists of verses about various subjects. This section is about trusting God.”
Psalm 9:10: And those who know Your name will put their trust in You; For You, Lord, have not forsaken those who seek You.
Psalm 16:1: Preserve me, O God, for in You I put my trust.
Psalm 18:30: As for God, His way is perfect; The word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in Him.
Psalm 31:14: But as for me, I trust in You, O Lord; I say, “You are my God.”
Psalm 56:11: In God I have put my trust; I will not be afraid. What can man do to me?
Psalm 73:28: But it is good for me to draw near to God; I have put my trust in the Lord God, That I may declare all Your works.
Psalm 91:2: I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”
We certainly can trust God. The next question to ask might be, “Can God trust us?” When He calls us to do His will, are we ready to answer? Are we willing workers for Him?
God is full of compassion, gracious and longsuffering. (See Psalm 86:15.) He calls us to show compassion to others. “Thus, says the Lord of hosts: ‘Execute true justice, show mercy and compassion everyone to his brother,’” (Zechariah 7:9 NKJV).
There are various ways of showing compassion. One of the ways God has shown His compassion for us is by providing forgiveness and salvation. In Psalms, we are told, “But He, being full of compassion, forgave their iniquity, and did not destroy them. Yes, many a time He turned His anger away, and did not stir up all His wrath,” Psalm 78:38 (NKJV). Micah 7:19 (NIV) says, “You will again have compassion on us; you will tread our sins underfoot and hurl all our iniquities into the depths of the sea.” Sometimes people who are volunteers for the Lord need to have patience and be willing to forgive as we have been forgiven. Those who need our help are not always easy to serve. Others may question why we bother doing what we do when people do not always appreciate it. Some may even disagree with the very concept of doing the work we are doing. Volunteers often must continue to do what God has commanded despite opposition.
Volunteers are called to follow Peter’s directive, “Finally, all of you be of one mind, having compassion for one another; love as brothers, be tenderhearted, be courteous; not returning evil for evil or reviling for reviling, but on the contrary blessing, knowing that you were called to this, that you may inherit a blessing,” (1 Peter 3:8-9 NKJV).
That’s hard. We will not be able to do it on our own, so we might echo the psalmist’s cry, “Hear, O Lord, and have mercy on me; Lord, be my helper!” (Psalm 30:10 NKJV). We have been promised He will answer our call for help. There will be a light for us in the darkness. (See Psalm 112:4.) As we serve Him, He will have compassion on us. (See Psalm 135:14.) We also have been given assurance that the Holy Spirit will be with us forever. (See John 14:16 and 26.)
With God’s help, volunteers can accomplish wonders.
•
Volunteers
Some have so very little
That it seems they’ve naught to give.
Their money’s gone before it comes;
They’ve barely food to live.
But still God’s voice is calling,
Saying, “Others need your care,
And money isn’t everything;
You do have much to share.”
They answer, “Lord, I love You.
Though I haven’t one thin dime,
Quite willingly I’ll serve You, Lord,
By giving You my time.
Others say, “Lord, how you’ve blessed me!
I have goods enough to share.
But money seems so small a gift
Compared to all Your care.
So Lord, I’ll donate money,
But besides, my love for Thee
Demands a living sacrifice —
Dear Lord, I’ll give you me.”
Some serve with strength of body;
Some raise but feeble hands;
And God uses all that’s offered
To complete His perfect plan.
•
Bible Verses
Romans 8:31 (NKJV) — What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?
Psalm 86:15 (NKJV) — But You, O Lord, are a God full of compassion, and gracious, longsuffering and abundant in mercy and truth.
Psalm 112:4 (NKJV) — Unto the upright there arises light in the darkness; He is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous.
Psalm 135:14 (NKJV) — For the Lord will judge His people, And He will have compassion on His servants.
John 14:16 (NKJV) — And I will pray the Father, and He will give you another Helper, that He may abide with you forever.
John 14:26 (NKJV) — But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things, and bring to your remembrance all things that I said to you.