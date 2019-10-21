Von L. Meredith, 99, of Widnoon passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home.
Born March 7, 1920, in Sprankle Mills, she was the daughter of William Roy and Katie (Eikenberg) Atkin.
Mrs. Meredith was a homemaker and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Delmont Chapter.
She loved gardening, bird watching, and tending to her flower garden.
Mrs. Meredith enjoyed sewing and made many of her children’s clothes while they were growing up. Von also enjoyed making crafts and quilting. Her friends and family will cherish the gifts and keepsakes she leaves behind.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kay LaDue and husband, Ron, of Schroon Lake, N.Y., Judy Snyder and friend, Patrick Koritko, of Chesterton, Ind.; her daughter-in-law, Judith Kay Unger of Tidal; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Raymond Unger, who passed away on May 5, 1968; her second husband, Thomas Meredith, who passed away in 1991; two sons, Bob Unger and Dick Unger; a son-in-law, William Snyder; a grandson, Greg Snyder; a great-great-granddaughter, Kylie Couch; two sisters, Wave Boagey and Ina Shaner; and an infant brother, Howard Atkin.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Samuel Bungo as celebrant.
Interment will be in the Rimer Hill Cemetery in Madison Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rimer Hill Cemetery, c/o Lori Bowser, 410 Rimer Hill Road, Templeton, PA 16259.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bauerfuneral.com.