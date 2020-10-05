The Far Left “Demon-crats” are using the COVID-19 virus to scare people so they are wanting everyone to vote by mail-in ballots. What a great way for the Dems to cheat and cause fraud in the voting system.
How many dead people are still on the voting rolls? Pennsylvania alone has over 800,000 illegal voters on the books. Judicial Watch has sued the state to clean up their voter rolls, along with California, North Carolina and other Democrat states. Gov. Newsome (D) of California has changed the system so that all California residents vote by mail. How convenient to cheat!They still haven’t gotten a tally on the votes in Iowa’s primary. They have found boxes of ballots for this election. Seems as though the Dems can’t count.
Get to the polls and vote. We don’t want a socialist party to get into office and ruin our great country and the lives of our children and grandchildren. Too many men and women died fighting to keep us free. As Republicans and conservatives, we are pro-life, against same sex marriage, pro-Christianity, believe in the Lord and follow the Bible.
Pray for President Trump and all the ones that contracted the virus.
Would you believe there are people putting items online saying they hope the president dies? Do we really need people in our country like them?
I hope Attorney General Barr and Durham get their investigation of the ones behind the Fisa and dossier illegal items to get Trump out of office. When Comey was called to be questioned, he said he couldn’t remember anything and this liar was in charge of the FBI. Rather scary. He lies like Schiff and the other Dems.
Get out and vote, our freedom depends on you.
Support law enforcement and keep Christianity alive!
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg