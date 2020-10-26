Here is some good news: Ned Ryun, president of American Majority, is going to indict one of the biggest liars in our country, Adam Schiff. This moron lied to Congress and the voters. He was the ring leader of the impeachment hoax against President Trump. Schiff has now started a 9/11-style commission to impeach Trump again, this time for the coronavirus. How stupid can the “Demon-crats” be, blaming one person for the virus?
I’d rather blame Joe and Hunter Biden for it as they were sleeping with the enemy, China. These Dems are corrupt liars and want to destroy our great nation. Are you willing to sell your soul to the devil just to keep these non-believers in God in power? These liberals on a key House committee erased the words, “so help me God” from the sacred oath given to witnesses before Congress. They also want to take “One nation under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance.
If Biden and Harris get elected, all our rights will be gone. No Christianity, no law enforcement, no guns, none of our Constitutional rights will be allowed. Don’t you people worry about what you are going to put your children and grandchildren through? If you don’t care, then shame on you.
Make sure all men and women that are hunters, gun owners and the ones that love the outdoors, get out and vote. Can you imagine our country without law enforcement? The “Demon-crats” will have their own law enforcers that will kill people that don’t obey the leaders.
How about Wicked Witch Pelosi stalling on the stimulus money? I’m sure not in favor of bailing out the Dem states run by Dem governors and mayors. President Trump offered to send help, but the Democratic governors refused his help and left it to the mob rule.
This Nov. 3, be sure to vote for people who support the Second Amendment: Oberlander, Hutchinson, Mike Kelly, Glenn Thompson. We must beat those “Demon-crats” at the polls. The mail-in votes are already being misused. Did Pennsylvania clean up their voting rolls? They had 800,000 illegal ones. All Democratic states were sued by Judicial Watch to clean up their act.
Pray to the Lord to give President Trump four more years.
FRED SHICK, Rimersburg