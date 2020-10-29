HARRISBURG — Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine Thursday reminded Pennsylvanians to make a plan to vote and to stay safe if they will be voting at their polling place on Election Day.
“With the election less than one week away, voters should make a plan now for voting in person at their polling place if they have not already opted to vote by mail ballot,” said Secretary Boockvar. “I want to assure all Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is doing everything it can to ensure that in the midst of COVID-19, voters are safe when they go to the polls.”
Voters who plan to vote at their polling place should wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. Voters will not be turned away if they are not wearing a face covering, but all voters are urged to wear a face covering to protect themselves, other voters and poll workers.
The Department of State is supplying counties with masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, floor marking tape for social distancing and other supplies for polling places so Pennsylvanians can safely exercise their right to vote during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Department of State updated its guidance related to poll watchers and authorized representatives to specify that poll watchers and authorized representatives must comply with Pennsylvania COVID-19 orders and requirements.
“By following just a few simple steps, we can all make sure that we are keeping each other safe while exercising our constitutional rights,” Secretary Boockvar said.
For more information on voting and elections in Pennsylvania, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.