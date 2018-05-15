NEW BETHLEHEM – Voters in the Redbank Valley School District spoke loud and clear yesterday (Tuesday) when they overwhelmingly rejected the district’s attempt to raise property taxes.
The question placed on ballots yesterday asked voters if they favored imposing property tax increases of up to 13 percent in Clarion and Armstrong counties.
Overall, voters in Redbank Valley School District municipalities across both counties rejected the measure 880 votes to 283 votes. The tally was 101 votes in favor of the tax increase in Armstrong County versus 364 votes opposed to the increase. While Clarion County voters rejected the measure 516 votes to 182 votes.
Leading up to the election, the Redbank school board took out advertisements in local newspapers, imploring voters to vote “yes” on the tax increase to “ensure the future and success of our district.”
“In order to continue providing the quality of education which the members of our community have come to cherish and expect at Redbank Valley, we need your vote of ‘Yes,’” the advertisement stated.
Instead, Redbank voters were not swayed by the board’s reasoning. In fact, a large majority of voters in all Redbank precincts voted against the tax hike.
The district had noted that the tax increases were designed to generate an additional $250,000 to help offset increasing costs for the district.
Perhaps hedging their bets on the election results, the school board earlier this month gave preliminary approval to the district’s 2018-19 budget, and to a 3.5 percent property tax increase — the most allowed by the state without voter approval. Even with the board’s tax increase, the district had projected a $1.2 million deficit that would have to be paid from reserve accounts.
The school board will vote next month on the formal adoption of the budget and tax rates.
In other news from yesterday’s primary election, it appears that Susan Boser will receive the Democratic Party’s nomination in the race for the new 15th Congressional District seat, which includes Clarion and Armstrong counties, among others counties in the region. With more than 80 percent of the district-wide vote counted as of press time, Boser had a commanding lead with nearly 75 percent of the votes cast.
Locally, Boser topped Jodun in both counties, winning 1,141 votes to 360 votes in Clarion County, and 2,244 votes to 217 votes in Armstrong County.
The winner will challenge Republican incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson in the November general election.
Also locally, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R) was unopposed on the Republican ballot yesterday. She, along with Democrat Conrad Warner, also ran Democratic write-in campaigns for that party’s voters. Those write-in results were not known as of press time.
In the statewide race for governor, Scott Wagner appears to have won the Republican nomination and a chance to challenge incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf (D) in November. Locally, however, Paul Mango received the most votes in both Clarion and Armstrong counties.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Democrat John Fetterman won his party’s nomination statewide, while Jeff Bartos won the Republican nomination.
Also, Lou Barletta captured the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania. He will challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey in the fall.
Finally, voter turnout was low in both local counties yesterday. Clarion County reported a turnout of around 26 percent, while Armstrong County showed a turnout of just over 19 percent.
