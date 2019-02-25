Weather Alert

...STRONG WINDS WILL ONLY GRADUALLY DIMINISH THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. * TIMING...EXPECT THE STRONG WINDS TO CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON, SLOWLY DIMINISHING LATER TODAY AND DROPPING BELOW 30 MPH OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR WIND SAFETY INFORMATION VISIT WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/WIND. REVIEW WIND SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/WIND. &&