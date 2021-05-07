The neighboring state of West Virginia has come up with a cleverly inventive plan to reverse its ongoing population decline, a plan built around the state’s natural beauty and the surge in remote-work opportunities.
West Virginia is willing to pay people to relocate to within its borders — $12,000 over a two-year period. And the offer comes as many employers are shifting to a permanent remote-work model, making it possible for a person to do his or her job anywhere. West Virginia is ponying up an added incentive that officials hope will appeal especially to younger workers: a package of yearlong passes for outdoor activities such as whitewater rafting, horseback riding, rock climbing, skiing and golf. The combined value of the incentives is estimated at more than $20,000.
This is forward thinking by West Virginia officials who are modeling the Ascend West Virginia program — a public-private partnership — on successful efforts elsewhere, efforts that involved money as the enticement, with the additional lure of access to the state’s unique outdoor opportunities. And for those who are accepted into the program and commit to the two-year residency, there’s also the offer of access to co-working space and continuing education classes at West Virginia University — all for free. (The program is accepting applications now for the first 50 openings in Morgantown, with future slots available in Shepherdstown and Lewisburg.)
Officials are taking advantage of the work-from-home concept, which has soared in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a logical part of the incentive plan: If you can work from home, work from home in West Virginia, where you pick up some cash and explore myriad outdoor and educational activities in your free time at no cost.
State officials hope the incentive-laden program launches a reversal in the population decline of the last half-century. West Virginia’s population peaked at just over 2 million residents in 1950, and although there was some modest growth in the 1970s, the overall trend has been downward or flat. The Associated Press reported that West Virginia is the only state that has fewer residents today than it did in 1950. It was one of only three states to show a population loss in the 2020 census, and it had the highest percentage loss at 3.2%.
The success of remote work during the pandemic has other states exploring similar ways to attract new residents. Maine and Vermont both offer programs for remote workers that include up to $10,000 in relocation expenses. Cities such as Tulsa, Okla., and Chattanooga, Tenn., will provide relocation assistance and forgivable loans.
West Virginia has taken things a step further by combining monetary enticements with access to the many outdoor attractions that already bring in significant tourist dollars. Neighboring states: take note.
– Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board