YORK (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner says he’d sue the makers of prescription painkillers to recoup Pennsylvania’s cost of dealing with opioid-related addiction.
Wagner made the announcement Wednesday as part of a plan to attack what he says is a worsening problem.
Last year, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, Josh Shapiro, and 40 other state attorneys general said they had served subpoenas requesting information from companies that make prescription painkillers and demanded information from three distributors.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s campaign says the Democrat supports Shapiro’s efforts.
A federal judge in Cleveland is handling more than 1,000 lawsuits against the industry. The plaintiffs are mostly local governments and Native American tribes. Hundreds of other local governments are suing in state courts across the country, while other state governments have sued in state court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.