We stay on the diamond in my early years here at the Courier for this week’s Throwback Thursday but switch over to the softball side to recall a big day for former DuBois standout pitcher Leah Wallock against rival Punxsutawney.
The DuBois-Punxsy softball rivalry has always been a big one at all levels, and back in Wallock’s day it was a bitter one between the schools as both squads were among the best in the district.
Dating back to their days in Little League All-Stars, Wallock and her teammates hadn’t enjoy all that much success against their rivals — particularly in Punxsy.
However, all that changed on that fateful day back in the spring of 2008 — which happened to be Wallock’s senior year.
The teams had met earlier in the season, with Punxsy pulling out a 1-0 victory despite Wallock throwing a two-hitter and striking out 11 on her home field.
She left nothing to chance the second time around, throwing a no-hitter that featured seven strikeouts on Punxsy’s field in her final game against the rival Lady Chucks in a dominant 6-0 victory.
The day was made a little sweeter by the fact Wallock recorded her 500th career strikeout in the no-no, something that wasn’t lost to the Lady Beaver.
“That was pretty special to throw a no-hitter and get my 500th strikeout against Punxsy,” said Wallock that day in Punxsy. “They have been a rival since we (seniors) were 12-year-old All-Stars, and this was just the second time we’ve beaten them on this field (at Punxsy), which made it even sweeter.
“I couldn’t have thrown a no-hitter today without my teammates though. They hit some hard balls, but the girls played good defense behind me and made some nice plays. We really hit the ball today too, so it really was an all-around team effort.”
DuBois jumped on Punxsy starter Tina Elgin, who threw a five-hit shutout in the first meeting, from the get-go, and only a nice defensive play by Punxsy center fielder Allie Miller kept DuBois from scoring in the first inning.
Lange led off the game with a single before Wilcox was hit by a pitch. Kristine Foltz bunted the runners over and Barbey followed with a fly ball to Miller, who fired home to get Lange, who tagged up, to end the inning on a double play.
The Lady Beavers broke through in the second as Wallock led things off with a walk. She was bunted to second by Meghan Brown and Sayers followed with an infield single into the hole at shortstop. Lindsay Obremski stepped in and smacked a double the other way to left field to score Wallock and Sayers. Obremski later scored on a Lange single to make it 3-0.
DuBois tacked on a run in the third when Barbey singled to lead off the inning and her courtesy runner Brit Krise scored on a two-out single to left by Obremski.
Barbey’s two-out solo blast over the fence in left-center field in the fourth made it 5-0 in Elgin’s final inning of work. Elgin allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings of work.
DuBois scored its final run of the game in the sixth. Lange led off the inning with a single and was bunted to second by Wilcox. Lange then stole third and scored on a wild pitch to give DuBois a 6-0 lead.
While DuBois was tacking on runs throughout the game, Wallock was stifling Punxsy’s offense. She hit Kelsey McFarland to lead off the second, but then retired 14 straight hitters before walking Angie Laska with two outs in the sixth.
Punxsy’s Megan McCully reached on an error to lead off the seventh, but Wallock stranded her there with a pair of strikeout and a fly out to center.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.