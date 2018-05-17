Walter L. Kline Jr., “Bud” to his family, “Wally” to his friends, age 59, of Sandy Twp., Clearfield County, Pa., passed away at his home on Monday, April 9, 2018.
Walter was born on Dec. 13, 1958, to the late Walter Sr. and Betty (Fireman) Kline in DuBois, Pa.
He is also preceded in death by his beloved aunt, Mae (Fireman) Curry.
Walter was a 1977 graduate of D.A.H.S. He loved his cars, going to car shows, watching Top Fuel Dragster races, and especially riding and working on his motorcycles. He was a gun enthusiast and an avid hunter in his younger years. In his later years he loved hunting antiques and had many fond memories of doing so with his father at local flea markets. He loved Penn State football, the Clearfield Fair, hard rock music and spending time with his friends. Those who knew him saw him as a strong-willed individual who lived his life on his own terms.
Bud is survived by a sister, Catherine “Kay” (Kline) Settlemire; a nephew, Ryan (Micah) Settlemire; and two great-nieces, Emersen Michelle and Emilia Catherine.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-d’Argy Funeral Home, Reynoldsville, PA. A memorial service prior to interment was held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel at Morningside Cemetery, 1865 Bee Line Hwy, DuBois, Pa., with Pastor Thomas Carr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the charity of your choice.
To share memories and condolences please visit online at www.snyderdargy.com.
