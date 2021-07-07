“Isn’t it ironic,” Hannah said, “that throughout the history of the world, human beings have longed for freedom and peace and have thought the way to get there was by waging war?”
“That’s true,” Emogene agreed. “Just think about the Revolutionary War. The colonists wanted independence from England. They wanted rid of the English soldiers and the unfair taxes levied by a government they had no part in. War did help them win the freedom they wanted.”
“That’s only partly true,” Dani interjected. “Not everyone was free, and some of the states decided they had to fight another war to declare themselves free from the restraints desired by the other states. The Civil War tore friends and families apart. Family members fought on opposite sides. But with the Emancipation Proclamation, everyone was finally free.”
“Not immediately,” Hannah disagreed. “It took a couple of years after the Civil War before the Union soldiers reached all parts of the Confederacy to release all the slaves.”
“Yes,” Dani concurred. “That finally happened on June 19, 1865. That’s why we have the two holidays we just celebrated: The Fourth of July and Juneteenth.”
“Well, now that everyone finally has freedom,” Emogene said, “maybe there won’t be any more war.”
“Dream on!” the others chorused.
Hannah declared, “Just look at the news from around the world. Our soldiers are stationed in dangerous situations trying to keep a lid on all the conflict. Even here in the United States, people are protesting and fighting for more freedom.”
“Just think about the attack on the Capitol,” Dani added. “It looks like some people will always keep fighting to control other people, and others will have to fight to keep freedom alive.”
“Yeah, I guess you’re right,” Emogene conceded. “World War II was supposed to be ‘the war to end all wars,’ but I guess we know now it wasn’t.”
The history of jealousy, fighting, and killing goes back to the beginning of humanity when “Cain rose up against Abel his brother and killed him.” (See Genesis 4:8.) The Bible also contains many reports of battles fought by Abram (later renamed Abraham) and his descendants.
Abram and his nephew, Lot, amicably agreed to separate because their families and herds had become too large for the land to support them. (See Genesis 13:6.) Later, when Lot and all he owned had been seized by an enemy army, Abram “armed his three hundred and eighteen trained servants who were born in his own house, and went in pursuit as far as Dan.” (See Genesis 14:14-16.) Through war, Abram was able to bring freedom to all those who had been captured.
The history of the Israelites, Abraham’s descendants, includes the accounts of many clashes. In fact, war seems to have become a regular occurrence. One narrative says, “in the spring of the year, at the time when kings go out to battle.” (See 2 Samuel 11:1) Some of the fighting involved the need for freedom, but much of it also resulted from the desire for revenge or assets.
Conflict also seems to be entrenched in our world today. Until everyone trusts God and loves as God loves, there will be discord and struggle. What can we do about it?
Maybe we cannot solve worldwide problems, but we can work on our own family and our own neighborhood. Proverbs has given us many bits of wisdom that could help in this situation. One of them is, “When you run out of wood, the fire goes out; when the gossip ends, the quarrel dies down,” (Proverbs 26:20 MSG).
Peace and freedom will never be won by war; it will come through love and trusting the God of love. As Solomon wrote, “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; Unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain,” (Psalm 127:1 NKJV).
We make many choices every day. Let us continually endeavor to follow God’s leading in all we do.
•
Choices
There are choices set before you,
More than you now know or see.
Some will lead to pain and heartache,
One will set your spirit free.
You can choose to grasp for money
Or to reach for fame and power —
Simple choices you are making
Every day and every hour.
You can let God’s love flow through you
Teaching you how to forgive.
Or let vengeance cloud your vision
Till you don’t know how to live.
All the things you hold so tightly,
All the stuff you can’t let go,
Are the fetters in your prison,
Holding back more than you know.
There’s one choice that leads to freedom,
Only one that leads to life.
Just one choice that leads to mercy
Bringing peace instead of strife.
There’s no better time for choosing;
There’s no better place than here.
Just drop all the chains that bind you
And let Jesus draw you near.
Jesus loves you. As you’re choosing,
Choose the One who proved His love.
Let the Risen Savior lead you
To a home in heaven above.
•
Bible Verses
Genesis 4:8 (NKJV) — Now Cain talked with Abel his brother; and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain rose up against Abel his brother and killed him.
Genesis 13:6 (NKJV) — Now the land was not able to support them, that they might dwell together, for their possessions were so great that they could not dwell together.
Genesis 14:14-16 (NKJV) — Now when Abram heard that his brother was taken captive, he armed his three hundred and eighteen trained servants who were born in his own house, and went in pursuit as far as Dan. He divided his forces against them by night, and he and his servants attacked them and pursued them as far as Hobah, which is north of Damascus. So he brought back all the goods, and also brought back his brother Lot and his goods, as well as the women and the people.
2 Samuel 11:1 (NKJV) — It happened in the spring of the year, at the time when kings go out to battle, that David sent Joab and his servants with him, and all Israel; and they destroyed the people of Ammon and besieged Rabbah. But David remained at Jerusalem.