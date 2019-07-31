As the fall season gets under way, warm weather is set to continue across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, according to Accuweather meteorologists.
After several rounds of heat this summer, warm weather is predicted to stick around across much of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic this September.
AccuWeather Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said, “There are probably going to be people at the beaches for a longer duration this year compared to other years.”
The persistent warmth may lead to a delayed foliage season in the Northeast — though, generally, a vibrant display is predicted, thanks in part to dryness anticipated before the turn of the leaves.
Pastelok said, “Barring any major wind events, the best displays are going to end up being in the mid-Atlantic states, shifting over to the Ohio Valley and a little bit in the Northeast as well.”
By October, a cooldown will be noticeable across much of the Northeast and Great Lakes, but it won’t signal any early wintry conditions for the regions.
He said, “I think the highest elevations of the Northeast will have the best chances for autumn snow as we get into mid-season, but I think we’re going to be waiting a long time for significant snow that’s going to stick.”
