“Have you seen this warning on the internet,” Allie asked.
“Oh, I’m tired of stupid warnings about the internet,” Janelle exclaimed. “I use it; I know I have to be careful; but I don’t think it’s totally evil as so many people want to say.”
“I don’t mean a warning about the internet,” Allie protested. “I’m talking about a warning I found on the internet about not washing your hair in the shower. I’ve done that for years, but now I realize it isn’t the best thing to do.”
“What in the world could be wrong with washing your hair in the shower?” Janelle asked. “I’ll bet most people do that.”
“Well,” Allie replied, “You know I’ve been trying to lose weight. Notice the label on the shampoo says, ‘For added volume and body.’ That’s exactly what I don’t need as the shampoo runs down over my body. I’m going to start using Dawn dish detergent. It says, ‘Dissolves grease that is otherwise difficult to remove.’ When it runs down over my body, it should dissolve the fat. I ought to lose weight without difficult dieting.”
Wow! Don’t some of us wish that could be true? We see warnings everywhere. Some are important; some are absurd; and some are tongue-in-cheek funny.
Some of the most ridiculous precautions we may see on labels are a result of lawsuits filed by people who seem not to have any common sense. For example: the woman who sued a fast-food restaurant because the hot coffee she bought burned her. Another woman sued a microwave manufacturer because they did not warn her not to use her microwave oven to dry off her wet cat.
Some of the important warnings include, “Caution! Wet floor;” “Smoking is hazardous to your health;” “Dangerous electrical equipment inside;” or “Be sure your bonfire is out before you walk away.”
The most important advice is found in the Bible. The guidance in scripture is essential because, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge.” (See Proverbs 1:7.)
When the tribes of Gad and Reuben wanted to settle on the east side of the Jordan, Moses disagreed, saying they needed to go help take Canaan. They asked to be allowed to build walled cities on the east side of the Jordan so their families would be safe. Then they would go with the rest of the Israelites to subdue the land that would belong to them, after which they would return to their own cities. Moses agreed that they could do that, but he warned them, “If you do not do so, then take note, you have sinned against the Lord; and be sure your sin will find you out,” (Numbers 32:23 NKJV).
“Be sure your sin will find you out” — a warning that is as true for us today as it was for the Israelites.
In the book of Proverbs, Solomon recorded many wise admonitions:
“My son, do not forget my law, but let your heart keep my commands; for length of days and long life and peace they will add to you,” Proverbs 3:1-2 (NKJV).
“Do not enter the path of the wicked, and do not walk in the way of evil. Avoid it, do not travel on it; turn away from it and pass on. For they do not sleep unless they have done evil; and their sleep is taken away unless they make someone fall. For they eat the bread of wickedness and drink the wine of violence. But the path of the just is like the shining sun, that shines ever brighter unto the perfect day. The way of the wicked is like darkness; they do not know what makes them stumble,” (Proverbs 4:14-19 NKJV).
“His own iniquities entrap the wicked man, and he is caught in the cords of his sin,” (Proverbs 5:22 NKJV).
“Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise. How long will you slumber, O sluggard? When will you rise from your sleep? A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep—so shall your poverty come on you like a prowler, and your need like an armed man,” (Proverbs 6:6, and 9-11 NKJV).
“Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all sins,” (Proverbs 10:12 NKJV).
“The righteous should choose his friends carefully, for the way of the wicked leads them astray,” (Proverbs 12:26 NKJV)
Of all the warnings we might find anywhere, the very most important one is, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” (See Matthew 3:1-2.) We need God to cleanse our hearts and prepare us for the kingdom of heaven.
•
A Clean Heart
Let Your grace flood my soul;
Wash me clean; make me whole.
Let this moment be only the start.
Let your peace fill my days
As I sing songs of praise
For the cleansing You’ve done in my heart.
Praise the Lord for a new start;
Praises flow from a new heart.
Songs of joy flood my soul;
Praises ring pole to pole —
He created in me a clean heart.
God the Father, The Lamb,
Holy Spirit, I Am —
Wondrous names for one God, King of Kings!
Lord Supreme, God Above,
Sending showers of love,
Let Your joy fill my heart as it sings:
Praise to God for a new start.
Songs of joy from a new heart
Here’s my offering of praise
For His love fills my days.
He created in me a clean heart!
•
Bible Verses
Proverbs 1:7 (NKJV) — The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Psalm 19:7-11 (NKJV) — The law of the Lord is perfect, converting the soul; The testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple; The statutes of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; The commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; The judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether. More to be desired are they than gold, yea, than much fine gold; Sweeter also than honey and the honeycomb. Moreover, by them Your servant is warned, and in keeping them there is great reward.
Matthew 3:1-2 (NKJV) — In those days John the Baptist came preaching in the wilderness of Judea, and saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!”