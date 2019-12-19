Mrs. Enseki's Kindergarten Class
How are you? Did you have a good year. Are you excited for Christmas? I am. Can I have some LOL dolls for Christmas? Be safe and have fun flying with your reindeer.
Love,
Lillian Plummer
I wish to see rudolph and wish for bow and arrow with alien target. I wish for a new nerf gun the shoots beads.
John Brown
I love you Santa. I hope I am on the good list. Tel the elves that I said hello.
Love,
Kami Gordon
Can I please see your reindeer? I would like have Pokemon stuffed animals, Minecraft toys, and a cat that meows a lot. We will have milk and cookies for you!
Thank you,
Emmerson Smith
I want a necklace, a toy cat, and a little kitten of my own for Christmas. Bring my sisters some toys too!
Love,
Makenzie
What I want for Christmas is a Chelsea camper.
Love,
Paisley Fox
I want a LOL Big surprise BaBy. I was very good this year.
Love,
Sami
I have been very good this year can I please have a baby doll and stroller, gumboil machine and jewelry
Love,
Brianna Lefever
I would like a new barbie and a barbie airplane, cubby bear and a frozen makeup stand that sings Merry Christmas
Love,
Adison Stipe
This year I would like Steeler’s stuff, the pj mask seeker, and board games for my sister and I.
Love,
Bentley Gilbert
BLESS MY FAMILY FOR CHRISTMAS
LOVE,
MASON
Please bring me a toy monster truck and my mom a new coffee mug and my dad a blanket he says it is cold overseas.
Love,
Nicholas Striegel
Thank you for all the presents. You make me very happy. Thank you for the Christmas. We Love you!
Love,
Sadie W.
I want an elf on a shelf. I want a unicorn and princess tablet. I would like a microphone and paint and a treasure box.
Sincerely,
Taylor D.
Mrs.Smiley
I want to see your you’re reindeer. I want to see you. I will leave cookies and milk.
Love,
Anden
This year I want the Buzz Lightyear costume with the wrist shooter. I also would like a new train set. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Derek F.
I’m so excited for Christmas. I really want a Frozen bike and a my life dolll.
Love,
Karsyn
I want yoyo stuff, Ryan toys, LOL Dolls and candy. I really want a tablet for Christmas. I can’t wait for Christmas.
Love,
Victoria Weber
My name is Jarren. I would like a BB-8 Robot, he talk. I want y cousin Bentley to have one also. I really want a white dog, a real one. I will love him so much. I love you Santa.
Sincerely,
Jarren Lingenfelter
I have been SUPER good his year. My mimi tells me that I’m a very good helper. Maybe someday I could come to the North Poles and visit your workshop, but for now, when your elves pack your sleigh could you please remember that I like the Lion King and those turtles: Mikey, Ralph, Donnie and Leo. Any toys the have these characters will be fine by me.
I’ll be sleeping when you stop at my house, but I will let fresh baked cookies and carrots for the reindeer. Hope you enjoy them and Merry Christmas.
Yours truly,
Lyric Schuckers
I would like a wooden train set for Christmas.
Love,
Heath
I am Nita. I’d like a dragon fingerling.
Love,
Nita
Thank you for the last presents. I wonder what you’ll get for me this Christmas. I wonder who is on the top of your list.
Yours truly,
Caleb Westbrook
Do you have children? Do you like birthdays? Have I been good or bad?
Love,
Delilah
I would like a nerf gun and a new pair of tennis shoes. I would also like a tablet.
Thanks,
Kingston W.
Thank you for watching us, and I’m glad Max the elf is here! I would like another baby and a doggie with a blue bed. Thank you for all the presents!
Love,
Nora Lee
Mrs. Weible
I would really like a cotton candy maker for Christmas. I have been really good.
Love,
Nicholas
I would like a reindeer that flys or a unicorn. But most of all Santa, I just want to see you. But if none of that works I would like a baby alive doll.
Love,
Brooklyn
Merry Christmas! Ive been a good boy. I hope your reindeer don’t run away. I love Christmas.
Thank you,
Jase Sierzega
I would like a dump truck for Christmas. And to bring my dad a new xbox game to Afghanistan.
Thank you,
Tyler Striegel
Ho Ho Ho! How are you and Mrs. Claus? Do the reindeer like brown sugar and oatmeal or carrots? For Christmas, I’d love jumbo Pokemon cards, Juno the elephant, Calico Critter and a unicorn each kit. Thank you for coming down the chimney. I love Christmas!
Merry Christmas,
Zoie Slattery
I would like a shovel, tools, a stuffed animal, board games, toy phone and a tv.
Love,
Stella Gilbert
I have been good so I want a bow and arrow. Santa, I also want a nerf gun. My sisters also have been good. I think Emma would like an LOL camper. I think Jojo would like something Minnie. I think Kate wants something to chew on.
Merry Christmas,
Audrey Brubaker
I can’t wait for you to come for Christmas. I would like a barbie with a barbie car, a tea set, an LOL Doll and a Mickey Mouse. Stocking for my cousin Callie.
Love,
Olivia
I have been a very good boy this year! I would like Minecraft and Str Wars toys. And a bone for my dog Buddy.
Love,
Maverick Marshall
This year for Christmas I want all the sick kids to get better and be happy also I would like a barbie dream house.
with love,
Lily Coakley
I would please like a dinosaur toy, a new switch game please, another alien toy, a new toy for Daddy to play with us and Moana toy for brother and some sweet candy for other dad because he likes it so much.
Thank you,
David Shepler
I have been really good this year. I would really like a iPad plus Drone with camera.
Love,
Gavin Graham
For Christmas, I would like a trail cam, computer, and dominos rex dinosaur.
Love,
Maddox C.
Mrs. Lepionka
For Christmas, could I please have a Harry Potter Leog Quidditch set. Thank you so much Santa.
Love,
Finn
I am Kendahl and I live with my grandma and papa in DuBois, PA. I would like a whole box of LOL dolls, Elsa and Anna dolls, toy train set, and a real live unicorn in my back yard. Could you also put a reindeer in the sky? I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. I love you Santa, you are my best friend.
Thank you, your friend,
Kendahl S.
I love you, my friends, and family, and Mr. Trump. Please make sure everyone has a good Christmas. Also tell the elves thank you too. Oh and what I want for Christmas is a pink hoverboard and a stuffed animal puppy.
Thank you & Love you,
Milee A.
I have been the gooiest kid at school and a t home. Please bring me all the Jakc Skellington stuff you can make!
From,
Henry G.
I want a trampoline and job aiwa shoes, also a real baby, and a barbie dream house, and some cutie cars,
Your friend,
Ariana M.
This year i would like a My Life Doll and a Barbi dream house and some Frozen dolls.
Love,
Adrian B.
I want a Disney travel suit case and a drawing kit. Thank you for bringing me the toys that you brought me last year.
Love,
Evana C.
Thi year I m asking for dolls, a real bunny, a baby sister, and a growing doll. I will leave cookies and milk. Thank you Santa and little elves.
Love,
Cloe P.
Hello my name is Colton and would like a Nintendo Switch also a game for it. I would like five nights of freddy people, minecraft people, Toy Story stuff and some nerf guns.
Thanks Santa,
Colton B.
I would like a Rudolph hat and the Rudopl plushy that helps her. I would also like hot wheels.
Love,
J.J.
I want a Barbie dream house, 4k player, and Osmo Genius. I love movies, too. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Kenley C.
This year I would like to bring me an LOL doll, Ryan pajamas, Pokemon, Frozen doll and a necklace. Happy Holidays!
Your friend,
Loralynn
1st grade
Mrs. Fatula
Hello! How are you? How are the reindeer doing? How is Mrs. Clas doing? Are the reindeer ready to fly. I have been trying my best to be good this year. Please bring me a ps4, a xbox, and some knee sand plus. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Isabella App
Hi! Did you have a good year? Are the reindeer having fun? I have been trying to be a good kid. I hav been helping my mom and dad. May I have a fnaf toys 200 please?
Love,
Mason Boebecker
Hi! Did you have a good year? Are the reindeer having fun? I have been trying to be a good kid. I have been helping my mom and dadMay I have a toys. All I want is a doll.
Love,
Riley Drazak
Hello! how are you? Has Mrs Clas been making cookies? I have been very good this and have been think of what I would like for Christmas. #1Paw Patrol my size lok out #2 kinetic sand kit #3 NERF blaster and I will leave out some snacks for and your reindeer.
Love,
Adam Frank
Hello! How are you? Has Mrs Clas been baking lots of cookies? Are the reindeer ready? Do the elves like making our toys? I have been trying my best to be good this year. Please can you bring me new shoes, toy stopex toys and slinky dog. Thank you Santa. I love you! Can you bring legos to?
Love,
Rocco Lane Frantz
Hi! Did you have a good year? Are the reindeer having fun? I have been trying to be a good kid. I have been helping my mom and dad. May I have a loots wees a LOL and I want a dals,
Love,
Payton Harvey
Hello! How are you? has Mrs. Claus been baking lots of cookies? Are the reindeer ready to fly the sleigh? Do the elves like making toys. I love sata close. I have bin trying to be good. Kood you bring me a new scodr (scooter) and a now hat and a now halmit.
Love,
Chyanne Hendricks
Hello! How are you? is Rudolph playing games. I have been trying my best to be a good kid. I would like Nerf guns for Christmas. i would also like a dirt bike. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Hunter Hendricks
How are you? Is it cold there. I have been trying to be good this year. can you please bring me an LOL doll the art set. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Brandie Jablonski
Hello how are you doing? Is Mis Cloys baking lots of cookies? Can the reindeer really fly the sleigh? Do the elves like making toys? I want lots of LOLS and Frozen stuf! I bin tring my best.
Love,
Stella Kurten
Hello! How are you? Has Mrs. Claus been baking lots of cookies? Are the reindeer ready to fly the sleigh? Do the elves like making our toys? I have been trying to be good this year. Please can I have lots of LOL dolls and a bas last thing lots of nerf guns. Have a good year.
Love,
Ayumi Lee
Hello? How are you doing? Has Miss Clost bacining lots of cruscees? Are the reindeer ready to fly the stal? I haven trying to be good this year. Please can you can get me a now clostz and Avethin.
Love,
Savanah McGranon
Hello! How are you doing? I can’t wete till erick comes! How is Mrs. Clos? Are the rader rede to fly? D the elf like makeing toys? I have tried to be good this yeer. Ples can you bring me lost of books, a pone and a pllt shoos and that you I hop you have a good Crimsis.
Love,
Harmony McLaughlin
Hello Santa! How are you doing this year? How are avary one doing this year? Are the randeer rete to fly? Is Mse cloys dating (baking) lots of cookes? I have been trig to be good this year. I want a xbox, brun set, and a trofe cabint (trophy cabinet).
Love,
Noah Rhodes
Hello! How are you doing? Is Miss Clas baking cookies? Do the elves like helping you? I’ve been trying to be good. Please can you brn me a LOL and a stufesu and a toys.
Love,
Harper Rosselli
Hello! how are ? Is Mis Claus been baking lots of cokies? Are the reindeer feast to fly the sleigh? Do the elves like making our toys? I trying to be good. Ples bran me toys. I want a cars. I want a tran set.
Love,
Dean Skunda
Are you ready for Christmas? And are you ready for it to snow and are you ready to deliver presents? I have been trying to be good. Can you ples bring me a ps4 and can you ples bring me a rndomnis Rex toy and can you ples bring me hadfods (headphones)
Love,
James Snyder
I am exidid for Christmas because santa is coming to my home and I get prensins on christmas and that’s why I love Christmas and santa and I have tride to be good. I would like an Lechrick huverboord and an ipone 11 an a big chrpuleen (trampoline) and super big Hotwils and football gare (gear) and a exbox. Have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Branson Thomas
Hello! How are you doing? Has Mrs. Clos been baking lots of cookies? Are the reindeer redy to fly th sled? I have been trying to be good this yer. Ples can you bring me a cat toy and a new overly, and sum clos.
Love,
Cecilia Tubbs
Mrs. Butkewich
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good girl this year. If you can, I would like a tablet and a pop the pig and a shovel. I’ll leave treat .
Love,
Meliah Beard
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good boy this year. I would like a fighter gear and dog for Christmas. I ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Damien Blanchard
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a kitty watch and a dirt bike for Christmas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer this year.
Love,
Hunter Burns
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a Minecraft game and some Ben10 toys pleas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Dane Geist
Thank you for coming to me house last year. I have tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a golden Nintendo switch and fortnite for Christmas and ps4. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
James Gindlesperger
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good girl this year. If you can, I would like lots of makeup and a for Christmas doll. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer. I love you Santa.
Love,
Jemma Johnson
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good girl this year. If you can, I would like a cat and slime for Christmas. I will leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Reagan Kennis
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a pop the pig and an xbox for Christmas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Levi Kimberling
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good girl this year. If you can, I would like a little unicorn plush and a little fox pet. I’ll a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Raelynn Kunselman
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a fire gear and a motorbike. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Jayden Moore
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a dune buggy and batman robot that is mocucni for Christmas. Plese!!!!!! I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer. I love you Santa.
Love,
Damian Read
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good girl this year. If you can, I would like a phone and a barbie dream house for Christmas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Hanna Ripple
Thank you for coming to my hose last year. I have tried to be a good boy this year. If you can, I would like a nintendo switch and ps4 for Christmas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Zander Rodgers
Thank you for coming to my house last year. have tried to be a good gil this year. If you can, I would like some littles pet shop’s and some LOL’s for Christmas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Kaedence Shepler
Thank you for coming to my house last year. I have tried to be a good girl this year. If you can, I would like a playdoh and a doll for Christmas. I’ll leave a treat for you and the reindeer.
Love,
Makenzie Updyke
Mrs. Weaver
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like lokreo and assister (video game). How are the reindeer?
Love,
Isiah Bish
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a nintendo light up.
Love,
Zane DiGilarmo
Thak you for gifts last year, I would like a puppy dog that is trained and five hundred box of legos and rolrcoster lego one! How are you rendr? Can we rife letrs? Leve one with my elf and with my presints. My parints say give me pupy plese
Love,
Bentley Frederick
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a drone (drone) and a chwauw (chihuahua). How are your reindeer?
Love,
Luke Geppert
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a sling shot and a art set. How are your? What is your favorite color?
Love,
Cleighton Hoyt
Thank you for gifts last year. I would like a ps4 and speaker. What was your first toy called?
Love,
Gregory Morris Kalgren
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like lol doll and a cat. How are your reindeer?
Love,
Olivia Lingenfelter
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a sec helmet and a new Madden 20. Santa, how is Rudolph? And how can you be magic?
Love,
Owen McCartney
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a dog and exbox. How little are your elf?
Love,
Maria Delancey
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a tablet and lol doll. How do you make the toys? How much?
Love,
Jasea Rush
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a ps4 and a dirt bike. How are your reindeer? Do you like cookies?
Love,
Kaysen Wall
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like nerf guns and nerf bullets. How are you’re reindeer? What is your favorite color?
Love,
Carter Smith
Thank you for my gifts last year. i would like a jewelry box. I want a tablet. What is your favorite food?
Love,
Alex Timko
Thank you for my gifts last year/ I would like security cameras and a trip to Disney Land. How are your reindeer?
Love,
Michael Updyke
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a stuffed puppy and an American Girl doll. What is your favorite deckrashahon (decoration)?
Love,
Ella Wallace
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a tablet and a kitten. How much snow do you have?
Love,
Kendall Wruble
Thank you for my gifts last year. I would like a iPhone 11 and a ninteno swich. How are the elf doing?
Love,
Jayse Yates
Hi! Did you have a good year? Are the reindeer having fun? I have trying to be a good kid. Helping my mom and dad. Can I please have a bike. I could ride it on the side walk. I hope. Merry Christmas.
Love,
Gage Rodgers
Mrs. Slattery
Hi! How are you and the elves? How do you fit in my chimney? I do not want to be Santa because it is a hard job. I want thresarex (treasureX), marks (markers), and Roblox toys, please. I love you! Merry Christmas.
Bentley Bernardo
Ho, ho, ho! How are you? What’s your favit (favorite) cookie? What is your favit color? May I have logos (legos) and a Broke Lesner (Brock Lesnar) and a Seth Rolin toy as well. Also Kane and Jone (John) Cena? Hatchamals (Hatchimals), and a Big Show Nintendo Switch. Thank you Santa.
Love,
Braylon Borders
Merry Christmas! How are you and Mrs Claus? Do you like bacon (bacon)?
May I have a LOL dolls, 5 surprise (surprise) and krafts.Thank you! (Be careful flying Santa!)
Love,
Hailee Brubaker
Ho, ho, ho! How are you? Do you like cookies? May I have legend wrestlers and super hero toys? Also boxes of jelly beans.
Love,
Anthony Brunstetter
Ho, ho, ho! How are you and Rudolph the reindeer? Do you like pizza? For Christmas I plea ant a wrestler table, steel chair and Big E.
Love,
Zayden Chesnoka
Merry Christmas! How are you and Mrs. Claus? How do you fit down my chiminy (chimney)? Santa, for Christmas I’d like LOL dolls. Also slime, jewelry, new belts and barbies. Thank you, have a safe trip!
Love,
Elise Colberg
Hello! How are you wth the reaindeee/ For Christmas, I want Blue Thunder and LOLs, and a intendo (Nintendo) Switch and Grave gigger (digger) and TrugerX (TreasureX) skeleton. Thank you, Santa! Have a safe trip!
Love,
Keegan Gibson
Hi! How are you and the elves? How are you doing? What is your favorite food? For Christmas, I want an LOL Doll and I a mom and dad. ALso I’d like a girl cat.
Love,
Audrina Dahrouge
Hi, how are you and the elves, reindeer, and Mrs Claus? What is your favorite cookys? For Christmas, I want my little ponies, LOLs, and dolls. Thank you. I hope you have a nice trip!
Love,
Hayley Hanna
Ho, ho, ho! how are you? Do you like me? I like you.! I want an lol and brdes (barbies) and babays (babies) and lucket of fortune (a lucky fortune) and xox toys. Also Ryan toys and Hatchimals a a horse and a jojo bow and a uncorn. Have a safe travels!
Love,
Dakota Hanzley
Merry Christmas! How are you Do you like dipe (dippy) eggs? I love them. For Christmas, I want an elf, please. I like you.
Love,
Erica Hillard
Ho, ho, ho! How are you and the reindeer? Do you like cookies and do you like pezza (pizza)? For Christmas, can I have a lunch bos and can I have a back pach and a ball game.
Love,
Zaelyn Huzsek
Merry Christmas! How are you and Mrs. Claus? Do you like egg nogg I like it a lot. Santa can I Have a big hatch a mull (hatchimal) for Christmas? Also, I want a new pet turtls at my dad’s howse. Can i have a couch for me, cloe and adyy? It is a pink and blue one, its my favorite.
Love,
Marlee Kear
Hi! How are you dooing and the reindeer? Do your reindeers fly fast? For Christmas may I have Gymnastics stuff, instruments, a cat, and Barbie stuff, thank you.
Love,
Sadie Luzier
Ho, ho, ho! How are you! How are you and the reindeer doing? How do you fit in my door? May I have a gonlit (guantlet) with infinity stones. Thank you, santa for getting me this toy.
Love,
Cameron Martell
Ho, ho, ho! How are you and Mrs. Claus? Do you like cookes? ido. May I have a Nintendo Swish? Can a have a toy robbot?
Thank you,
Tristan Moldenhauer
Hello! How are you and Rudolph? What does Rudolph like? for Christmas I would like some barbies, LOL dols, stuffed animals, and a puppy, a kitten, a remote controlled snake and another video game. Say hi to Rudolph for me. He’s the best.
Love,
McKinley Milliron
Hello! How are you Santa? Do you like cookies? I do! May I have a Noow hatchimals part two, wow and cata-crader? Thank tou, Santa!
Love,
Leah Rota
Hello! How are you and the reindeer? Do you fly the reindeer? May I have a Hatchimals for Christmas?Thank you, Santa!
Love,
Ayla Uong
Merry Christmas! How are you doing? How do you get into peoples houses if they don’t have a chimney? May I have omg’s and Hatchimals and XOXO hugs, LOLs. Can I haf barbys? I will lef you cookes. Thank you!
Love,
Audrey Watson
Merry Christmas! How are you and Mrs. Claus? I hope you are doing good. Do you like eggnog? For Christmas I would like a fitbitand a big hunting set and a pet turtle. And a new game for the switch.
Love,
Geno Wells
Hi! How are you and the elevs? Do you like the elevs? May I please have Ryan’s toy, play-doh, and ABC books. Games are fun! Alos a pet dog. I lke you.
Love,
Devlin Willis
3rd grade
Mrs. Raifford
I want to tell you how I have been goo. I do my chores, help my daddy, listening and more. I would like an alive banboostic with roots. I have a big favor for you my mommy and daddy would stay together.
Gabby Funiar
I want to tell how I have been good this year. My dad has a job. It is a wood job and I help my dad with his job. I wish for an xbox 3s.
Your friend,
Sonya Gi
I want to tell how I have been good this year. Me and my sister try not to fight but it never works out well. I think I will get good grades on my test. I do through out the school year. We hope we have the best Christmas ver. Everything I put on my Christmas list is for my room. I have been good in Mrs. Raiford classroom. I have had a fun year but I can’t wait until PSSA’s because it will be so hard because it is a big test. I would like a lot of stuff for my room.
Marleigh Sierzega
I have been really good this year because I help my friends with everything and they say thank you for you for everything that you do! What I would like to get for Christas is a makeup set and a desk to put my makeup set on. I also want a chrome bods and scrunches and a lot of things. I want 20 presents for Christmas. Send an elf next year to my house so that you can know if I have been naughty or nice. How do your elves know where we live? Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas!
Jamie Kitchen
I want to tell you how good I have been this year. I do all my homework sometimes I forget my homework at school. Can you get me my own chromebook? How reindeer fly?
Landen Dishong
I want to you to know how good I have been. I have been letting my new dog out. The only 2 things I want for Christmas are AirPods and an iphone 11.
Your friend,
Tia Angeletti
I want to tell you how good I have been this year. I have been helped my mom and dad for two days. But all and washt the dishes stack the wood and I would like a Bright flash light. I would like to know what kind of cookies you would like on Christmas? This is Kamden Butler and I hope you get this letter.
Kamden Butler
I want to tell you how good I have been this year because I picked up the cafeteria. I have been doing my work too. I clean up my puppies poop. I have been taking him outside too. Our puppies name is Duke. One thing that I want for Christmas is a robot cheetah. Please and thank you. I have one question for you can you please turn me into an elf on a shelf. Please can you turn me into one.
Your friend,
Becca Hatfield
I hope you have a wonderful Christmas. I want to tell you something. I have been a good boy this year. I really want an electric scooter for Christmas. I would also like a new bike. I will love the gorilla cars track. I hope you have a great Christmas time Santa Claus.
Your friend,
Connor Risch
I want to tell you how good I have been really good this year. I have been cleaning my room. I have done my chores. I have been helping carry groceries into the house. I have been helping my grandma with my cousins. I help my cousin get on his tablet at my grandma’s house. I would like a headset, WWE2k20 and tiny pong. Thats all I want for Christmas.
Your friend,
Jackson McCall
I want to tell you how good I have this year I help around the house like setting the table for dinner time and picking the popcorns around the house. I would love it if you could get for me art supplies since my brother - he sometimes does not let me play draw with them. I want to ask you a question, How do the elves work?
Liam Beimel
I want to tell how good I have been this year. I listen to my stepmom and my dadd. I would like to get an LOL doll and a computer and I would love one of your elves. Yore elf that you sent to Mrs. Raiford’s class has been good and we know its name.
Kachmira Glover
I want to tell you how I have been good this year. I have been nice to my baby sister Caroline. I clean Caroline’s mess in the living room. I would like for Christmas is a turbo bey because they are the third version of beyblades. And also because they can beat any type of beyblades. Can I ask you a question? How does magic exist? How do you raindeer fly? How do go down the chimny with fire in it?
Caleb Killian
I want to tell you how I have been so good this year. I help may granpa get the eggs from the chicken coup and the barn. I help my granma write her grocery list. I would like a gaming computer. I can play online games with my friends. I would like to ask you how do make the elves move.
Kody Knisley
I want to tell you how I have been goo 1st I have been stacking trays and being kind to my baby sister Lindsey. May I please bring me $4 and that’s it. I have 2 questions 1st how do elves move at night? Number 2 How you fit through the chimney? Thank you!
Zoey Hanzely
I want to tell you how I have been good this year. I have been cleaning my house. I would like a Xbox1, please! I have one question where do you get the reindeer?
Tiffany
Dear Santa I wan to tell you how I have been at schoool. I have been getting all of my homework done in school. Sometimes I don’t fighting with my sister at hom. Santa one thing I really want for Christmas 100$ gift card so that I can get skins for Fortnite.I have been asking for a long time. I can also put money on my xbox acount. One thing that I have been waiting to askyou is why do you like milk and cookies so much. When I wake up cookies and mils all gone. This is my letter.
Your friend,
Carsen Delaney
Mrs. Smith
How are your reindeer doing Santa? Yes I have been good because I helpe my ffamily by heling my dad split wood and I helped my mom clean. I woud like a bow and arrow and beyblade. Are you ready for Christmas? What do the reindeer eat?
Love,
Trenton Austin
I hope your reindeer are good. I like cookies. My favorite cookies are M&M. I have been good this year. I hope there is a lot of snow. I want Pokemon cards and one Pokemon movie and dog and one car toy for Christmas. Do like you like?
Kaden Brimmer
I hope that you and Mrs. Clause and the reindeer are doing good. I have been good this year. I helped my dad do dishes. I also picked up the blankets. For Christmas I want a pair converse. I also want a trendy pro fit bands. I have two questions to ask, how many toys do you make? How many elves go to house?
Love,
Elaina Deasey
I think I’ve been good this year becuse I help someon when they were sad, and I help my mom some times.
I think I want a godzilla toy and a fortnite nerf gun please.
How old are you? Is sugar the only thing you like?
Love Brok
Deible
I hope that Mrs. Clause is doing good and all the reindeer. Yes, I have been good. I help clean the house some times and I help take and help take care of the pets. For Christmas, I want a chrome. How many elves do you have? How many little reindeer do you have?
Love,
Ella
have a good Christmas
What are your favorite cookies to eat? I have been goo by helping clean up the school and cleaning up my house. I want a car, a nerf gun, and a ball for Christmas. I hope you are ready for Christmas. Do you like pumpkin pie?
Love,
Alex Estrada
How have you been doing lately? I have been sorta good his year because I mess around with my friends at school. Iv’ve been good by helping people when they’re hurt. For Christmas, I would like Madden 20 and a new xbox headset because my other one doesnt work. What type of milk would you like? Are you alreayd getting your sled ready for Christmas?
Sincerely,
Brock Fike
I hope you have a nice Christmas. I have been a very good girl and I have been helping my mom clean up her building. What I want for Christmas is a box filled with Five Nights at Freddys plushies and a new Minecraft game that is the old one and Sharpies markers and a lot of action figure of FNAF. I like your reindeer and everyone love the rpesents you give us. I hope and Mrs. Claus have a good Christmas.
Love,
Ave Lyn Fuller
I hope Rudoplh is doing good. I have been good this year. I helped at home doing dishes. I straightened out the blankey. I would like a phone and an American Girl doll and I would also like a build a bear and a fingerling. D you like pumpkin pie and milk and carrots?
Love,
Natalie Galentine
Hi Santa. I have been good by cleaning and helping my friends do stuff. For Christmas I would like a bb gun and a weiner dog. I love cookies, do you love cookies to Santa? Santa do you love Christmas, because it’s my favorite holiday.
Your friend,
Sawyer Geppert
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I have been good this year by doing chores and doing the dishes. For Christmas I would like to have a hover board and robux. How many kids are the anughty list? How many elves do you have?
Love,
Josie
I hope you’re ready for all the cookies and milk. I have been taking care of my mom dogs. I would like a big can of candy canes and cake pops for Christmas. Was your first elf’s name really Buddy, and do you actually have a reindeer with a red nose.
Your friend,
Aryana Kohlenberg
I hope you and Mrs. Clus are doing well. I have been good by making my mom a surprise and helping her clean the house. I want a laptop, a Nintendo , and a Chelsea doll. I hope you are doing well and make a lot of cookies. What’s your favorite type?
Sincerely,
Malorie
Hello how have you been this year? I have been good by helping Kaden with morning work. I also do my homework. For Christmas I want a lot of Plants vs Zombies plushies, AIrpods, and a Nintendo Switch. His Rudolph doing? Is Frosty real?
Love,
Matthew
I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a good Christmas/ I have been good helping my papa clean the house. I want Poemon cards for Christmas please and a phone. Wjat is your favorite type of cookie? How do the elves get to houses?
Love,
Aryanna
Hello Santa, how are you? I was kind good. I got into a little trouble. I would like an Xbox 1 and a vr headset. How old are you? How long have been giving out presents.
Sincerely,
Wyatt Minns
How is my elf Hearmy? I have been good this year by helping my friends, with groceiris, and with my siblings’ chores. For Christmas I would like a Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, BeyBlades, and Yu-gi-Oh. Who is your favorite elf and reindeer? Merry Christmas.
Gunnar Olson
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. I have been good this year by helping my dad clean the house and helping my friends do their work. I would like an itunes card so I can get Apple Music and an Xbox live card. What is your favorite cookie? Has Snowflake been good?
Love,
Dominik Powers
How is my elf Max? I have been good this year by helping Mrs. Smith. For Christmas I want a hoverboard, and some pokemon. Are you ready for Christma? How are you?
Love,
Trinity Pruitt
How is your day? Is is great? I have been good but a little bits. I have been good by cleaning the house and helping with the teacher. That is it. I want to get fon is $1 million. I also want fortnite toys, and a spiderman body suit and a mega body suit. Santa, what is your favorite type of cookies? What is your favorite reindeer?
Love,
Aydin Uong
How is everyone doing up intthe north pole? I have been good by doing my chores and cleaning my house. For Christmas I would like a ton of pomsies and 6 different colors of sticky note, please. I would like to know what your favorite cookies are are. Am I on the nice list or the naughty list? Have an awesome and amazing Christmas!
Love,
Harlie Westbrook
Miss Canby's Third Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa My name is Wyatt Smith. I have been good by cleaning. I also help with my dog. What I would like for Christmas is a I phone 11 and air pods. Another thing is Yu-Gi-oh and a Yu-Gi-oh book. Also a skate board and two Duel Desk. Finally Gucci and a football. Can I ask you How do You get to every body house in one night? How is Rudolph? Do the elves still make toys? Happy christmas!
Love, Wyatt Smith
Dear Santa,
Hello Santa! How are you? I’m so excited for Christmas! I have been good this year by helping kids understand what they don’t get. I also helped my sister with drawing. This year I would like slime, Clothes, a phone, new shoes, and a science kit. I would like these because I am a big girl. Santa Can I ask you some questions? How is life in the North Pole? How can you see us? How is your elves? Is Rudolph OK? Merry Christmas, Santa!
Your friend, Dakota
Dear Santa,
Hello, Santa! How are you? I am getting excited for Christmas! I have been good this year. I take the dog out every day. I give my Gram a hug every day. I would like a dirt bike, a coloring book, Hot wheels, and wwe action figures. How old are you? How are you so Quiet in my house? Why do I not have a elf? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend, Cameron
Hi Santa! How are you? Merry Christma! I have been good this year cleaning my room, being kind to people, sharing stuff, giving my elves treats, and lots more of corse. That’s how I have been good. I wrote you a list, Santa, but I’m writing you one again. I would like a hoverboard, rbux, clothes, shoes, money, a really rad robot, and a lot of scrunchies. That’s what I for Christmas. Now Im going to tell you some questions. How do you know where I live? Do you guys have a snow globe so you know where i live? How do you fit all those presents in a small bag? How do you go around the world in one night? Do you need help with the work shop? How’s life in the North Pole? How are all the elves? That’s all my questions for you. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Allie Aughenbaugh
Hello, Santa! how are you? I am getting excited for Christmas! I have been good by cleaining my room, cleaning my grandm’s house, listening to my teacher, paying atten in class, and following directionss. That is haow I have been good this year. This year I woul like a Mackbook, scrunchies, bows, candy, teacher stuff, Gucci, and a treadmill. That is all I want. I have 3 questions for you. The first question is how do you fly to every house in one night? How do your reindeer fly? Do you freeze in the North Pole?
Love,
Lillian
Hi, Santa! Are you excited? I’m happy that Pete is bakc! I’ve been good this year by being honest at school. I also helped move into my new house. Last I helped my grandmother do dishes. This is what I want this year is an American girl doll, JoJo Siwa poster, a make up set, a vanity, and a new ferret. Ive got a few questions for you. Do reindeer really fly? Do you know where my new house is this year? Wil you keep Pete safe? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Sophia
HI, Santa! How have you been? I have been really good this year. I helped my Nana and my mom thats what I did good this year.Next I have two questions for you! Can you talk to the elve? And can you really call my nana. mimi, and mom? Now I will tell you what I want for Christmas! I would like Lp5, a ferret. a house and a starbucks slime, iphone, data, and shoes and that is all I whant for christmas! Have a nice Christmas!
Your friend,
Zyah
Hi, Santa Claus! How are you? I am excited for Christmas. Are you? I have been good this year by helping with the dishes and I have been helping my brother with his homework. I have also been helping my dad with laundry. I also stopped my baby brother from touching my elf. This year I would like an American Girl doll. I want an American Girl doll because the doll looks like me. I would want a lot of Robux. Can I ask you some quesstions? What do your reindeer eat? Have I been good this year? Will I get a lot of my presents this year? I hope you have a wonderful Christmas.
Love,
Raegan Booth
Hi, Santa! How are you? I am pgetting excited for Christma. I have been good this year by helping my grandma decorate her Christmas tree. I helped Net and Amanda with their Christmas tree.
This year I would like roller skate, legos, art supplies, yo-yo balls, a ferret, and a phone.
I have a few questions for you. What is your favorite cookie flavor and is it from Mrs. Claus or a different person. Who is your favorite reindeer? Who is your favorite elf? Have a great Christmas and a happy New Year.
Love,
Reagan Brubaker
Hi, Santa! Haow have you been this year? I have been good this year, doing my chores and helpig my mom.
This year I would like jump forse, a radio, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm $, a punching bag, and a treadmill p.s. Also a pet fish
Santa, how have the reindeer been, how has Ms. Claus been, and when is my elf coming? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
From,
Izaak
Hi, Santa! I would like to help you with the shop. I been good this year by helping let the dogs out outside when my mom told me. This year I would like hotwheels, WWE action figures, nerf gun, and a remote controlled car. Hey, Santa, I would like to ask some questions. How old are you? How does the elf move? How do the reindeer move in the sky? I hope you have a good year.
From,
Zadian
Hey, Santa! Merry Christma! Ive been good this year by making picutres for my elves inger and Hurmey. I made them little donut out of cheerios, an elf on the shelf picture, Christmas picture, and of corse my Christmas list.
This year I would like a Reallt rad robot, scruff of Luuz, tamagotchi, Macbook, airpods, scrunchies, shoes and 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 Robux. That is all I want for Christmas.
I have some questions for Santa. How do you travel across the world? How does the elves fly al the way from the North Pole? How can you see everyone at the same time? Does Mrs. Clause go on the journey with you? I hope your journey isnt rough.
Your friend,
Leah
Hi, Santa! How are you? I am getting excited for Christmas. I have been good this year. I help my mom with the baby. I hlep my mom cook food.
I would like a toilet paper gun, a new phone, moded Zombies, Xbox 1, stuffed black bear, led pnecil, drone, knives and bullets.
How old are you Santa? How cold is it up at the North Poles? How can you see us? What are your favorite cookies? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Hunter
Hi, Santa! How have you been? I am getting excited for Christmas. I have been good this year by listening to my dad. Another thing is I clean my room. Another thing is I do my chores. I would like a Goku t-shirt, stuffed animal dog, a toy robot that moves itself, Yu-G_oh card, and Goku cards, ipod, and airpods. Santa what should I call my elf? What is your Favorite color? What colors are on your sliegh. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Carl
Hello, Snata! How are you? I’m so excited for Christmas. I have been good this year by helping my mom and helping my friends. I have also ben cleaning the house.
This year I would like TreasueX, Plants vs Zombies, a rocket ship model, Yu-Gi-oh and a coloring set.
I have some questions. How do you fly reindeer? How old are you? How many toys do you make a year? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Love,
Alex
Hello, Santa Claus! How are you? Are youu ready for Christmas? I am!
I have been good this year by helping my siste find her toys. I help my brother clean up.
This year I would like pokemon tag team, pokemon sword and shield for a Nintendo Switch, rainbow rare tag tema, Lyconroc GX day form, raindbow rare Lyconroc GX day form. and Yu-Gi-Oh speed dual.
Can I ask you some questions? How many present did you make this year? How many elves do you have? Do you have and baby reindeer? Are any of your reindeer male or female? Thank you for the toys.
From,
Carson
Hi, Santa! How is Mrs. Claus? I am so happy that pepermint is here. I have been good this year by helping my dad. Also I helped Reagan Brubake clean up her highlighters.
I would like to have 20 twelve star Yu-Gi_oh, Rad Robots, Spy Gear, and iphone 11, please!! How are your reindeer? Can you give Peppermint milk and cookies for being my favorite elf? Can you get me batteries? May you have a Merry X-mas.
Love,
Dante McCartney
What’s up Santa Claus? How have you and Mrs. Claus been? I have been good because I helped my mom and dad with my dog. She is bad at some times but does not mean you should not give my dog anything. I helped my mom and dad with the Christmas tree. This is what I want for Christmas. I want Miss Canby to have the best days ever with a great Christmas too. My questions is how old are you and what have you and Rudolph been doimg? How did you become santa? Why do you like being Santa? I hope you and Mrs. Claus have a great Christmas.
DeAndre Mlechick
Hi, Sant! How are you? I am getting excited for Christmas. I have been good this year by trying to keep my room clean. I try not to annoy my mom and my sister. This year a would like a LPS short hair cat, black custom, Funuf Plushie and some of the foxy plushie, anything else you want to get me and LPS stuff. What do you do in he summer? What does Buddy tell you? Is Rudolph real? I hope you have a safe ride in your sleigh.
Love,
Brooklyn
Hi, Santa. How are you? I am getting excited for Christmas! Ive been good this year by treating people kinldy, following direction and not playing when I’m not supposed to.
This year I would like Pokeman cards, school supplies, and a Playstation 4 $100 gift card.
What’s your favorite cookie flavor? Also, how are your reindeer? What s your favorite reindeer? Have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend
Samel R.
Hi, Santa how are you? I hope god because I am excited for Christmas. I have been good this year by helping my dad because he has a broken bakc. I have been helping him pick up stuff off of the ground that my sister throws on the ground.
This year I wold like a record-player, Nerf Mastadoh, a Iphone 11, and to be able to spend time with my family.
I would like to ask Santa what Mrs. Claus puts in the cookies that makes the reindeeer fly? Tha is how I’ve been good, what I want, and my questions for Santa.
Tripp S.