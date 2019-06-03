It is hard to believe the American people (voters) are not fed up with the childish Far Left Democrats doing nothing for our country. Their hatred for President Trump has pushed them over the edge. They were voted in to office to work with the President and to work for the people. The amount of tax dollars wasted on the Mueller investigation is astounding and the money being wasted now on impeachment is a total disgrace by these losers. Shame on these losers and do-nothings.
I did see on the news where one of the two dumb and dumber team (Pelosi and Chucky) was on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Can you stoop any lower, Pelosi, to get attention? Kimmel is one of the biggest morons on TV, next to Colbert, Whoopi and Behar.
Speaking of wasting money, if you Democrats do nothing for the people besides cry impeach, cover-up, Constitutional crisis and collusion, you should not get paid. Maybe you Dems should punch a time clock.
When Bette Midler and Alyssa Milano came up with the idea to boycott sex because of the new abortion laws, I don’t think that would have any effect on those two as I don’t think anyone would think of those two when thinking of sex.
One last thought: Attorney General Barr may finally find out who is responsible and guilty of the real Russian collusion. I sure hope he indicts Clapper, Brennan, Hillary, Schiff, Obama and others involved. I sure hope they get jail time.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg