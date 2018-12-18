Supervisors of Sandy Township, council members of the City of DuBois, and their municipal managers deserve credit for increased professionalism.
In negotiations to see whether DuBois can/should buy Sandy Township’s for-sale water and sewer systems, those officials have negotiated in private, rather than slinging mud at each other in public or through news stories.
That is an improvement in tone.
But the governing bodies do not seem to be able to reach an agreement about how to sell the township’s systems to the city, even though that makes sense for residents of both municipalities. DuBois owns the plants that provide the water and treat the sewage, whereas Sandy Township’s ownership includes pipes, pumps and such. One owner would allow economies of scale and clear lines of responsibility.
Sandy Township does have an alternative. A private company, Aqua, has expressed an interest in buying the Sandy Township systems. Aqua owns the separate system that serves the Treasure Lake gated community within Sandy Township.
If the Sandy Township systems are sold to Aqua, that could lead to contention should Aqua decide to obtain its own water supply and/or sewage treatment plant(s). Divorce is never easy, whether between married people or water/sewer systems.
So it makes sense for Sandy Township to sell its systems to DuBois — at a fair price and under mutually acceptable conditions.
Therein, apparently, lies the difficulty.
Township officials decided, 3-2, to hold off on selling the systems to Aqua, to see whether negotiations with DuBois can produce a solution. But an impasse is apparent.
Perhaps a change of tactics would help.
The governments could enlist services of a neutral third party. There are arbitrators, mediators, fact-finders, referees, etc. Some are professionals. Others earn those spots by having lived successful, respected lives in government or business.
However, binding arbitration is not a good idea here. There is more than a century of traditions — and past animosities —behind the scenes of these negotiations. Nothing should be forced onto the leaders or residents of either municipality; that would reignite old hot-button issues.
But a third party, not encumbered with that history, might clarify the strengths of each government’s positions, and suggest areas where compromise or conciliation might be appropriate.
Whatever decision is made about the sale of Sandy Township’s systems will affect both communities for decades.
It could be worthwhile to bring a third party into the discussions.
— Denny Bonavita
