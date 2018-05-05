DuBOIS — The Water Department of the City of DuBois will be shutting off water starting at 8 a.m. Monday, May 7, for water line work.
The following areas will be without water: Ginter Alley, Main Street and Locust Street from Johnson Alley (at Dr. Lungren’s Office) to Rock Alley. Service will be restored when repairs are completed; the project could take all day.
It is suggested that residents in that area run water prior to the shut off. Once service is restored residents may experience cloudy or dirty water.
