It was only 17 months ago that T.J. Watt was still, by definition, a rookie.
Nowadays, he’s an accomplished veteran who is among the established leaders of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense.
Life comes at you fast in the NFL.
“It’s just a gradual kind of feeling-out process of where you are in your (peer) group,” Watt said after a Steelers organized team activities session last week. “You can’t just wake up one day and say, ‘I’m going to be a leader, I’m going to start talking.’ I think it’s over time. It’s earning respect just being a hard worker and doing all the little things right. And you kind of feel out where you are — and if you want to start talking, and guys start responding, you just kind of keep going with it.”
At age 24 and entering his third season, Watt is beginning to build some of that cache among his teammates. He doesn’t have the proven league pedigree of a Joe Haden or the length of Steelers’ tenure of a Vince Williams or the “captain” title of a Cameron Heyward.
But he does have a Pro Bowl berth on his resume after getting 13 sacks last season. And, in part because of his future Hall of Famer brother, J.J., he has the “Q score” of a recognizable face across the league who already has done his share of national endorsements.
Also in part because of his having two older brothers in the NFL (J.J. is a perennial All Pro for Houston and Derek a fullback for the Los Angeles Chargers), Watt has the requisite appropriate demeanor that commands respect in the locker room and on the practice field.
Watt purposely was quiet and shied away from the spotlight as a rookie in 2017, a sign of deference to the veterans. He came out of his shell more last season, and all appearances are he’s comfortable as one of the preeminent faces of the Steelers defense for 2019 and beyond.
“It’s fun because I am still new to all this,” Watt said. “(Two) years ago I was in a lot of the rookies’ shoes, a lot of the free agent guys’ shoes and stuff. Just being able to pass on any type of knowledge I can (is nice). I’m not going to hold anything in. I want to help continue to let guys grow.”
The Steelers moving Watt from the right side of the defense to the left before last season appeared to pay dividends as Watt’s sacks (seven to 13), tackles (54 to 68) and forced fumbles (one to six) increased dramatically from 2017 to ’18.
Pro Football Focus rated Watt among the league’s best pass-rushers over the final five weeks of the 2018 regular season. His pass-rush win rate of 26.6% in that span was the best in the league.
“T.J. did good from (the left) side,” said Bud Dupree, the other starting outside linebacker. “I think that’s the side he’s used to playing on. I never played on the other side before. … It’s good for both of us.”
When it comes to pass rushing, consistency is seemingly the next step in Watt’s emergence. Half of his 20 career sacks have come in four of his 31 games. Seven have come against one opponent (Cleveland).
Watt vows his accumulated NFL experience will lead to a more aggressive player moving forward.
“Early on, you just don’t want to make a mistake,” Watt said. “And you get into Year 2, and you kind of take more chances. Then, in Year 3, you can try to take a lot more chances and try to make more splash.”