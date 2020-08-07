Founded in 1826, for almost 200 years Ways Fruit Farm in Port Matilda has been providing fresh produce to Central Pennsylvanians.
But it also has a popular farmers-market-style store where one can purchase unique locally-made items and products.
The farm is still in the Way family; its current owners are Jason Coopey and Megan (Way) Coopey.
Ways Fruit Farm has 400 acres of land, and its store is surrounded by its apple orchards along Halfmoon Valley Road.
The farm grows its own apples, peaches, cherries, strawberries, sweet corn, pumpkins, plums, and nectarines. And in the fall they produce their own apple cider, Jason Coopey said.
However, they didn’t have any plums or nectarines this year Jason Coopey said, because the fruit was destroyed by frost.
“We had a tough May,” Jason Coopey said.
The farm is a popular location for field trips for local school children where they get a tour of a working farm. However, so far this year all the field trips were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic Jason Coopey said.
Ways Fruit Farm also sells a wide array of local produce including vegetables, milk, meat, as well as locally produced and unique products, such as local cheeses, pasta honey, sauces, that one normally doesn’t find in a grocery store
“What I try to do is have a farmer’s market inside the store,” Jason Coopey said.
Ways Fruit Farm also has its own bakery where they make their own breads, pies, cookies donuts, etc. They also make sandwiches and salads using local vegetables and new for this year are farmer’s market pizzas, Jason Coopey said.
The store has expanded significantly over the years, expanding its retail space, adding the bakery and deli, purchasing energy efficient apple coolers and an updated apple press and cider press facility.
“We try to add something every year, Jason Coopey said.