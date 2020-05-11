We accept deaths.
Every year, nearly 40,000 people die in the United States from motor vehicle crashes. Though that is awful, it had been worse. Back in 1978-80, before safer cars and roads, highway crashes killed more than 50,000 people a year.
About half of those deaths feature two contributing factors: excessive speed and alcohol abuse.
We could easily cut those numbers. Impounding the vehicles for a month for anyone caught speeding or driving while drunk would probably cut the deaths significantly.
But we won’t stand for that. “Freedom!” we cry. “Constitutional rights!” we scream. We know drunk drivers kill themselves and others, but we won’t use a heavy hammer to keep us safe.
So be it.
It is likely that we will accept a yet-undetermined number of deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus disease as our economy reopens.
We accept a certain number of deaths each year from influenza, currently at about 25,000-50,000. The figures are imprecise because pneumonia and other factors are often listed as actual death causes when influenza is the root cause.
Back in 1918-19, when the misnamed Spanish influenza pandemic hit, almost 700,000 Americans died within two years. We learned that we could reduce the number of those deaths significantly by forcing people to quarantine in their homes or in isolation sanitariums. With World War I raging, we needed people at work. So we accepted more flu deaths than would occur during strict quarantines.
These days, whiny “I’m entitled” perfectionists claim that we “deserve” protection from ... well, from anything negative, ranging from speech that hurts feelings to diseases that kill.
Hogwash.
As Clint Eastwood’s murderous character William Munny informed Gene Hackman’s about-to-die character in the Western classic “Unforgiven,” “Deserve’s got nothing to do with it.”
Viruses do not “deserve” us. We do not either “deserve” or “not deserve” viruses. Viruses, and people, compete to live.
So let’s settle on acceptable levels. Let’s quarantine or isolate when those levels become unacceptable. Let’s live — and die — as risk-tolerant Americans, not shivering pantywaists afraid of everything including our shadows.
We live our lives. We die. We can control or manage both our lives and our deaths to some extent. We cannot order or manage our lives or our deaths to anything approaching certitude.
So let’s quit whining, quit looking to government to guarantee everything, and simply get on with it.
— Denny Bonavita