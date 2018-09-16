Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.