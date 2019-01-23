Do the people who make our laws live in a fantasy world?
Of course they do! If they did not, we might have laws that make sense.
A perennial example resurfaced this month. The Pennsylvania Legislature named its chairs.
They cannot have “chairmen” and “chairwomen.” That is sexist — say some politically correct fanatics.
It is as plain as the black type on this near-white paper that “chairman” refers to a male and “chairwoman” refers to a female.
But for the past decade or so, we have had to endure, in the Legislature and in other groups, the idiocy of calling people “chairs” so as to pretend to ignore gender.
There are plenty of gender-neutral terms in the English language that are not already assigned to furniture, e.g., “leader,” “presiding officer,” even, in street talk, “head honcho.” or “boss.”
But in the Legislature, we have “majority chair” and “minority chair.” The “minority chair” is supposed to denote the leader of the political party that got whomped in the most recent election.
Never mind that if the majority leader of the committee is absent, another majority member presides, while the minority chair just sits there like ... well, like a piece of wood.
Pretending that there are two presiding officers for each committee is fiction, pure and simple.
Democrats stayed in the minority in both chambers of the Pennsylvania Legislature following last November’s election. Deal with it. When, as inevitably will happen, voters get sick of shenanigans of incumbent Republicans and return control of the Legislature to Democrats, the Republicans will call their most senior members “chairs.”
Sheesh.
If voters would only elect enough of my fellow Libertarians to become the majority party, all would be sweetness and light in the Legislature — or would it?
I can claim that Libertarians would be pure and virtuous because we never have had the chance to actually govern, so nobody knows how we would act.
Would we act according to our Libertarian party platform principles, which are high-minded and idealistic, not petty and self-serving?
Could it be that Libertarians would be no more high-minded and idealistic than are Republicans and Democrats?
Oh, The Horror! The Horror!
Gulp.
That is probably true.
All of this has a sobering message for us voters.
We can’t take the easy way out.
Are you a Trumpeter Swan? Do you sincerely believe that Donald Trump is the greatest President we have ever had? (One of my friends says precisely this, and to my amazement, she believes it!) If you are that kind of off-the-cliff right-wing Republican, you might think that you can make the Pennsylvania Legislature better by voting for Republicans and only Republicans.
Nope. Republicans call people pieces of wood.
Are you a NeverTrumper? Do you sincerely believe that Donald Trump is a five-year-old narcissist with the intellect of a Troglodyte and the manners of a spoiled brat? Do you think that Bernie Sanders might be a better alternative, if only Bernie would move a bit more to the left in politics and magically become 10 years younger? If so, you might think that voting for Democrats and only Democrats would make the Pennsylvania Legislature better.
Nope. Democrats, too, pretend that human beings are pieces of furniture, “chairs.”
Sigh.
There is no avoiding it.
We voters must look at the candidates themselves, and look past what they say, because 90 percent of them say what they think will get them elected, not what they believe — if they have any principled beliefs.
How do we do that?
Past performance is a guide. If a candidate was a shrieking harridan in her previous employment, she is likely to shriek and screech in the Legislature. If he was a glassy-eyed dolt who went along with everything just to get to the point in the day where he could have his two beers, he is likely to do the same thing in Harrisburg.
Another guide to candidates is what they have done. Have they helped other people in meaningful ways, or simply done what they could to enrich themselves or stay out of jail?
And, of course, there is character. Do they lie? Cheat on their income tax? Steal? Root for the Boston Red Sox instead of the New York Yankees?
I would like it if we could evaluate candidates on the basis of past performance, altruism and character, so that in the Legislature, we could see committee rooms filled with actual human beings.
Wooden you?
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net
