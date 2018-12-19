Remember when Obama gave Iran $150 billion and the terrorists to get the deserter Bergdahl back to the USA? And the lives lost by our troops out looking for him?
Did Pelosi or Schumer or any other Democrat question why Obama did it or where he got the $150 billion? Not one Democrat questioned it.
The meeting President Trump had with Pelosi and Schumer was a waste. Schumer didn’t have the guts to look Trump in the eye, and Pelosi wanted the press removed so we wouldn’t see how stupid she and Schumer looked.
That $150 billion would have built a great wall and kept us safe. We could have had flower pots hanging on it to make it look nice.
By the way, how many illegals are these Democrats taking into their homes and towns? If they cared so much about these people they would be the first to take them into their homes.
Wouldn’t it be nice if these far left Trump-haters, resistors, do-nothing-for-our-country people would come out and say, “We give up,” and are going to ride into the sunset?
If they would, they would probably head east. I doubt if any of these idiots would know where the sun sets.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg