Now there’s a title that is sure to set off a round of random public verbal attacks. It doesn’t take much these days. Have we lost our collective sense of humor?
This has been a strange winter so far, and there are still two months to go. A week and a half ago, the thermometer flirted with 70 degrees in some places. This morning, it was somewhere in the neighborhood of 10 above on my porch.
Even this past weekend’s storm was mostly freezing rain and flash-freezing of roads and bridges, conditions that made traveling I-80 more than a little treacherous. Call me a little ol’ lady, but I avoid that highway when the weather turns filthy.
It’s hard to tell how much snow actually fell in my backyard overnight. Along with some rather impressive snowflakes, we also had high winds. I’m looking out my kitchen window at something that looks like glitter tossed in front of a fan.
While I was grudgingly admiring Ma Nature’s handiwork, I thought about a vintage photo I saw on the Lawrence County History Society’s Facebook page. It showed a horsedrawn sleigh after the shootout which brought an end to the adventures of Mrs. Soffel. You might remember her as the title character in a movie of the same name starring Diane Keaton as a prison warden’s errant wife.
I doubt that she and her escaped-convict paramour would have gotten very far if they had to rely on the kind of snowfall we have had thus far.
For some reason, I’ve developed a mild fascination with horsedrawn sleighs, the old-time equivalent of snow tires. They were a mode of transportation that would have been very familiar to our grandparents and great-grandparents. Now they are mostly limited to hauling around tourists visiting heritage-theme resorts and farms.
I’m not knocking the modern use of them. Given the opportunity and the right company, I would ride one of those things in a heartbeat.
The late Tom Andrews had the presence of mind to preserve an old photo of Broad Street in New Bethlehem from the early 1900s, probably taken sometime before 1915. Along with a chilled woman scurrying down the sidewalk in front of the new movie theater, there was a parked sleigh near today’s police station.
Driving one of those to town on a winter’s day must have been like riding in a convertible through the streets of Erie in January.
Fortunately, people knew how to dress for the weather. The woman I mentioned was bundled up in a long coat with a fur collar. She was also wearing a very impressive hat.
The sleigh probably had a pile of quilts, blankets and furs stashed on its seats. It is impossible to see into the driver’s area of the vehicle, but there is a better than even chance that it contained some kind of small metal box holding live coals. Those were a common item back in the good old days that people sigh and pine for.
There was a time when I would have paid good money for one of those. More than 15 years ago, the heater in my venerable Honda Civic died during a trip home for the holidays. That made me appreciate just how tough those old-timers were, especially since the thermometer read zero degrees without factoring in the wind chill.
Given the choice, I think they would have preferred some of our modern conveniences. But I would bet that the total absence of sleighs and sleds on the roads would have had them scratching their heads.
On the other hand, they probably would not miss clearing snowdrifts using shovels and rudimentary horsedrawn snowplows that moved the worst of the piles out of the way. Fortunately, though, they never had to wonder about where they were going to put the snow. It was placed inside covered bridges and tamped down, providing a smooth surface for sled runners.
When I ran across that last item some years ago, I felt the world tilt a little bit. Frozen precipitation that we regard as a menace or a nuisance was actually welcomed by our forebears. Ice for refrigeration seems logical, but snow as a paving material is strange to anyone who doesn’t ski.
Being a logical sort, I think I’ll stay inside and enjoy the blessings of central heating. I’m coming to terms with this “mature” woman thing, and driving on snow-covered roads is no longer a major part of life. So, I’ll sit back and wish the experience on somebody else.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]