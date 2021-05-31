Sometimes I think we are living within a modern day rendition of Billy Joel’s famous song released in 1989. That smash hit, which has proven to not only be a retrospective view of history — but somehow foretold what we are living through in this day and age — was appropriately named, “We Didn’t Start the Fire!”
As I type this, we have mega events transpiring: 400 rockets and counting have been raining fire from Gaza into Israel’s most densely populated areas. Syria, Iran and Lebanon are smoldering with hatred toward the Jewish state. Russia is maneuvering all across Eastern Europe, as well as Northern Africa and within sections of Syria. Turkey is spoiling for a fight. China just worked a deal with the tiny island nation of Kiribati to build an airstrip long enough to land jumbo jets as well as to launch long-range bombers. This gives them a foothold dead center in the Pacific and tactical wherewithal to project firepower downrange throughout the entire Pacific theater. Nigeria, Congo, Libya, Liberia and many others have internal conflicts that can’t be contained, forcing their governments to use ever-increasing resources to extinguish. India is out of control with COVID-19 infections skyrocketing. Not to mention the ongoing conflict between India and its nemesis, Pakistan, over territorial water rights, which make the shells being launched overhead all the more dire. All souls need water, and that border has become a flashpoint between two of the world’s most volatile nuclear powers.
Japan won’t allow any foreign nationals in to watch the Olympic games. This is unprecedented in modern history, so sad. The one event that seems to bring the world together is officially off-limits to all of us who need a touch of hope, especially right now at this given moment in time.
Seems every desired resource on earth has some type of conflict attached to it. The U.S. dollar is being printed so fast that the value of it appears to be held up by wishful thinking rather than the vitality of reality. Has anyone noticed that what used to be a few dollars just weeks ago, has now become noticeably expensive? Maybe flat money isn’t real after all, and stimulus checks spread far and wide aren’t worth what we all have been promised via an endless loop of falsehoods.
Cyber attacks coupled with corruption on a grand scale are forcing us to realize just how small the world is. We’re all bound together by just-in-time shipping and day trading done without conscience, together they create ramifications that push more and more of our fellow travelers to the edge of oblivion.
Perfect we are not, be neither are we as wicked as the world demands. It is important that we choose to not be deceived by those who profit from calculated complexity devoid of compassion. We have become so fully engaged into a world gone mad that we collectively have forgotten what it means to be human. A soft touch, a friendly smile, a lingering pause to take in the beauty of the natural world around us. We yearn for more kindness while listening for that quiet voice that reminds us to live in peace with one another. And, although our needs appear to be infinite, our longings are truly few. We long to embrace what we were created to be: simple earthen vessels gifted a world of wonder and joy too precious to squander.
ALLEN JAMES GOURLEY
Porter Township