(Last) week marked the 80th anniversary of the 1939 German invasion of Poland, the event that marked the beginning of World War II. It’s an occasion that must remain strong in the world’s collective memory, even as we slowly lose the people who can speak of it from firsthand experience.
Within days of the Sept. 1 invasion, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Canada declared war on Germany. The coming years would see more nations invaded and more countries involved in an escalating global conflict. By the time the war ended about six years later, it had claimed the lives of about 80 million people.
For Poland, however, memories of the invasion are about far more than its importance in the larger context of the war. That nation was struck with overwhelming force by the Nazi regime. To make matters worse, the Soviet Union also invaded, as dictator Josef Stalin had made a deal with Adolf Hitler to divide the country between them. Poland alone lost some 6 million citizens during the war, including some 3 million Polish Jews. And as several speakers noted during weekend commemorations of the invasion, the Nazis’ goal was not just to control the country but to devastate its people and wipe out its culture.
But Sunday’s ceremonies also send a heartening message to a world embroiled in conflicts that remind many of the era leading up to World War II. Though the unthinkable horrors inflicted during that war remain in living memory, the presidents of Germany and Poland were able to stand side by side and express a message of unity. There was contrition from the German side and forgiveness from the Poles.
“I bow my head before the Polish victims of German tyranny and I ask forgiveness,” said German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. “We are deeply grateful for Poland’s hand extended in a gesture of forgiveness.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda said German leaders facing the difficult historical truth “has the power to bring forgiveness and the power of building friendships.”
Even as we acknowledge that there are still disagreements between Poland and Germany over matters relating to the war, particularly as it concerns reparations, the fact that these former bitter enemies have become friends and allies should send a message to the rest of us in this world riven by conflicts large and small: Reconciliation is possible no matter how difficult the situation.
World War II also teaches us that the opposite approach to reconciliation can lead to consequences far too painful to even contemplate. We pray that the world will not forget these lessons.
— The Reading Eagle (Sept. 3)