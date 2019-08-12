Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, obtained information that Andrew Weissman (Mueller’s pit bull) had a hand in hiring the key members of Mueller’s team to investigate Trump-Russia collusion. Weisman is an anti-Trump activist, so guess who he hired for Mueller’s team? They were Democratic political opponents of President Trump.
Which side should have gotten convicted of collusion? Could it be the Democrats?
Weismann also was a strong supporter of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to enforce President Trump’s executive order banning Middle East travel. Weismann also attended Hillary Clinton’s election night party in New York. I wasn’t aware that losers had celebration parties.
Also, Judicial Watch has a magazine that shows you eight things you can do now to help stop voter fraud. How many deceased people’s names are still on the voter registration list, how many people vote more than once and how accurate is the absentee ballot? Every election we hear of voter fraud.
Now take Nadler and Schiff. Yes, you take them if you care for blooming idiots. These two (and most of the Far Left Dems) are a perfect example what socialism is — you get paid and don’t have to work for it. These Dems are a disgrace to the people of America and our country. Did you ever notice the fake media and these Dems always use the same lines? Stormy, collusion, racist, crisis at the border is made up, and many other childish statements. They haven’t done one thing for the taxpayers and our country.
Obama and his cronies did a great job dividing our country. He sure isn’t an American doing away with all the values our country stood for.
I can’t wait to see how the Far Left and the socialists react when President Trump gets re-elected. I’m sure he will have God’s blessing.
All veterans, churches, gun owners and people who are against socialism need to get out and let your feelings be known.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg