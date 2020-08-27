Our court systems shut down or were severely curtailed last spring due to the COVID virus pandemic.
That was understandable.
But this is August, practically September.
We need to review those emergency measures from the perspective of keeping our governments open and our governmental actions in plain view.
Nowhere is this need more serious than within our court system, because the alternative to open and understandable court proceedings is ... well, it’s secret police, hushed-up courts.
Our local courts in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties have always been open and transparent. This is not a criticism of past practices, no-spectators events or of how courts are run today.
But painful experience stretching wa-a-a-y back to the Star Chamber secret English courts shows us what happens when secrecy becomes the norm.
During our Civil War, the suspension of the hallowed writ of habeas corpus which forced police and prison officials to bring prisoners into open court on demand brought us perilously close to tyranny. Wilsonian arrogance during World War I repeated the danger.
We know that, once courts with the power to imprison, confiscate, even impose death penalties operate in secret, someone will see an opportunity to pervert the laws.
What can be done? Quite a few things, some of which are already being done.
• Hearings held remotely using computer software such as Zoom or Lifesize should be available where possible over public service channels. They should also be video recorded. Those recordings should be available for public viewing and/or copying within days of no-spectator hearings.
• When cases of intense public interest come up, proceedings might need to be moved from 19th Century antiquated courtrooms to more modern, spread-out settings that can accommodate spectators with due attention to needed social distancing. Auditoriums and gymnasiums come to mind.
• “Justice delayed is justice denied,” as the cliché has it. Waiting weeks or months to review video recordings, as has happened with printed transcripts, is incompatible with public observation of no-spectators court proceedings, so that judgments about the fairness and effectiveness of our court system can be made.
Some of these changes will actually improve the openness of our court system and take advantage of new technology.
But the fundamental concept remains: We don’t conduct secret court proceedings, de jure or de facto.
Courts, local and statewide, need to adapt while preserving public access and viewing of proceedings.
— Denny Bonavita