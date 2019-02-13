Anyone who reads my columns knows that, aside from a few snide remarks here-and-there, I don’t get into politics.
There’s a reason for that. Our political discourse, from both sides of the aisle, has become so divided and hateful that I feel overwhelmed by it. I read a Facebook argument recently where, and this is the summation of a series of missives, someone said that because liberals want to expand healthcare, they will round up conservatives and put them on trains to concentration camps. Where does that madness come from? Fear plus hate never equals peace.
Sure, there are plenty of crazy liberals out there, but I don’t see how you get from Point A to Point B.
But that’s not what this column’s about. I mean, it IS what it’s about, but not directly. Indirectly, that’s what this column’s about. But not directly. Stay with me.
You need to run for public office.
No, no, not President or Congress. I mean your local school board, borough council, township, whatever. Starting small, working to make your community a better place. And make your campaign, your term, your everything, about finding middle ground and being kind.
Above all, as the Doctor says, be kind.
I think the fear and hate I referenced above comes from people shouting over each other. The extremes get heard more because they’re often louder. Then their words and deeds get echoed and twisted in the increasingly divided media we consume. Instead of striving for understanding, reading a left piece and a right piece to keep things truly balanced, we do nothing more than focus on one side and a series of straw man arguments for the other. I’m just as guilty of this than the next person.
And that’s why we need you. If it’s going to change, it will start by you contacting your courthouse and getting a petition and getting signatures. I recently interviewed Brockway Borough Councilman Lu Inzana, who said that our communities need good people, people who want to get stuff done.
Why won’t I run? That’s a valid question. At 36, doing this freelance thing and working full time while raising a kid and trying to get my novels published, I can say that I’m honestly not ready yet. But you might be further ahead of me. You might be 46, 56, 66, or 76. Your kids might not want to hang out with you as much — my six-year-old is in my office with me at this moment spinning in my desk chair. I’m missing some desk chair spinning, and I’m not ready to miss more. However, there will be a day when I look into township supervisor or something to see if I can make a difference.
I’ve covered municipal meetings for this paper since I was 16 or 17 years old. I’ve seen all kinds of people in those meetings — people who want to punish their neighbors for being annoying, people who are on a power trip, and people who are using this as a stepping stone to something bigger. But the majority of people I see in our boroughs and townships are kind people who want to help others and make sure the bills for the community are paid.
If you think that last bit is you, then get to your courthouse before the March deadline and get on the ballot.
And for the rest of us, we should make sure we only vote for the kind people we see out there. You want to fix the country? You want to fix Congress? You want to fix the division you read about in these opinion pages? Then it’s a one-two punch: some of us kind people get on the ballot, the rest of us vote for them.
Andrew Bundy is a teacher, freelance writer, short story author, wannabe novelist, and an optimist. Bundy feels that when his son grows up, there’s potential for a government his son could be proud of.
