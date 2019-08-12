Everybody is rushing around getting ready for the new school year. The kids are ready, the parents are ready and there’s a sense of relief for both parties. Meanwhile, teachers and administrators are taking deep breaths and giving themselves pep talks.
While I haven’t been actively involved in the clean-up project at the Redbank Valley Primary School in New Bethlehem, I’ve been watching how everyone has come together to get the building back online for the first day of classes.
I don’t think anything will ever top the disaster of 1996 which put the high school out of commission for months. However, the flash flooding of July 19 and 20 this year was quite bad enough if you happened to be in the Leasure Run flood plain.
In the days immediately after the flood, my former first-grade teacher, Lucille George Sayers, was heartbroken by the damage. Fortunately, the good folks working in the L-V office were on the story and shared their progress reports online and in newspaper coverage. The clean-up began shortly after the waters receded, and fundraisers weren’t far behind.
Those of us who grew up in the area know what kind of people live here. Long-time residents who migrated to the Redbank Valley for whatever reason usually come to appreciate our community spirit. We are still startled by the swift action of our fellow townsfolk when bad things happen.
We small-town folk like to think that we are the only people who will reach out to help our neighbors. The truth is, there are good people everywhere who pitch in to make things better for everyone.
I always think back to the aftermath of Snowmageddon in February 2010 in the northern Virginia suburbs. I was staying at my late friend’s condo while he was recovering from a serious heart attack. He had been released from the hospital just the day before, and I was worrying about how I was going to dig out our vehicles buried under more than two feet of snow.
I had no idea that people had already taken care of most of it. Even in a large residential complex, word traveled fast that John was sick and needed help. Few of them knew who I was.
As I trudged out the door that morning, I was grimly determined to shovel snow until the job was done. Imagine my surprise to see perhaps 30 people scooping snow into kitchen trash cans and hauling it to a huge pile beside a Dumpster. It didn’t matter whose parking space was being cleared.
I felt at home with those folks. The spirit of “get ‘er done” was something I recognized from the Redbank Valley area. A lot of them had brown skins and spoke accented English.
It’s something I remember when I hear people bashing immigrants and others who they don’t believe look or talk like we do. One of the unofficial leaders of the snow removal crew was a young lady from Turkey. We bonded after she noticed me admiring her gorgeous knitted cap.
When I set out to write this week’s column, I didn’t expect to find myself banging out words you seldom find in the media these days. Political venom and social strife are so much sexier, you know.
You would think that Americans are at each other’s throats all the time. But if you sit back and watch, you might notice that most of us are just plain folks, no matter what we look like or where we come from.
Fox News and similar media outlets would have you believe otherwise. They are, after all, in the business of making money from human emotions. If they can push your buttons and make you turn on friends and family, they really don’t care as long as they collect money from their advertisers.
Who are you going to believe, the people right in front of you or some raving lunatic preaching the gospel of hate? This is just a personal observation, but most of the lunatics sound a lot like Hitler if you’re in the next room.
Hitler was a low-down stinkin’ bad guy, to put it mildly. I would rather turn my attention to people who put their efforts into helping their neighbors, all without any particular agenda.
The clean-up at the school is just one example of the best in us. The Snowmageddon snow-shoveling marathon was another. Those are the kind of folks I consider part of my personal tribe.
[Susan Kerr is a semi-retired freelance writer living in her hometown of New Bethlehem. Previously, she was the managing editor of a regional-interest magazine and a business journal in State College.]