I can’t overstate the importance of the artist Jim Lee to my formative years.
When I was a kid, I had mostly read collections of stories from Batman and Superman and had never strayed much into Marvel. Much of that was due to money — I was a kid, after all. Another bit of that was the unreliability of the local comic stores when it came to getting books regularly. Half the time, I got my books from McCabe’s Drug Store in Reynoldsville. That was hit-or-miss. So my dad would pick up a Batman collection here or there, and I’d read them over and over again.
One day, using money I got from lawn mowing, I picked up X-Men #1. This was the reboot of the Uncanny X-Men line written by Chris Claremont with art by Jim Lee. By luck, I got the foldout poster version that collected all the variant covers of the book. Variant covers are different covers you can get if you’re a true collector. For this particular book, it meant the book sold a lot of copies, but is virtually worthless. I believe I paid more for it then than it’s worth now.
I’m not going to sell it. I have that very same copy in my collection today. It’s in pretty good shape. And in a few months at the Baltimore Comicbook Convention, it will have Jim Lee’s signature on the cover. His art pulled me in instantly. I had never seen much of the X-Men before, but I didn’t care. They were cool. The art was impressive, detailed, not cartoony. I got hooked. Yes, if you ask me, I’ll tell you that Batman is my favorite superhero. But I love X-Men books.
Let’s not talk about the movies.
Sometimes, an X-Men story takes me back to that first story, that first splash page, with Magneto floating out above Asteroid M, tearing apart a space shuttle with his mutant powers. It’s the stories, really, that grab me now. The X-Men have a lot of family drama, but their struggle for acceptance made sense to young me. Why should people judge them because they have blue fur or can bend metal with their minds? Why should they be hated for an accident of their birth? And since mutant powers activated at puberty, what young boy wouldn’t be worried about becoming an ugly creature all of a sudden?
Jim Lee’s art was the gateway, taking me past the story at first, probably at a time when I was too young to really think about it. I grew up in Soldier, went to a tiny school there, and never really met too many people who were different than I was. Yet, as if through a mental back door, I had the sense that I should accept people based on how they acted, not on how they looked. That’s a lot easier to do in theory, mind you, and it took till college before I really got the hang of it. And, yes, we all have biases and prejudices, which is not an excuse. We have to be willing to combat those prejudices every day, and admit when we’re wrong, and learn from that mistake. I am thankful that some of my friends in college and the students I taught in York were patient with me and helped me see my own prejudices. The ability to look at those beliefs, though, came, I think, from reading X-Men. Even more than watching Star Trek. Star Trek presented an idealized future where not judging people on their skin color was a normal fact of life — made more necessary by the presence of aliens. X-Men showed the struggle.
Sadly, even with the widespread acceptance of X-Men and Star Trek, I am amazed at the continued racism and hatred I see around me. Even a potential nerd, someone who was like me, was complaining about the minorities on the screen during Avengers: Endgame. You should have heard him go into complete meltdown over all the female characters. Apparently, female superheroes somehow decrease his masculinity. Yet, this is a kid who should have been okay with it. A nerd, who undoubtedly grew up with nerdy things.
So back to Jim Lee. I had the mental capacity to reexamine my thoughts, my prejudices, and I think it was less painful because of X-Men. But the art, that’s what pulled me in. Google his art sometime. Especially the X-Men #1 wraparound cover.
I don’t think I can say all this to him at Baltimore Comic Con, but I’m glad the good people there are giving me the chance to meet him. As I discovered from meeting other heroes, I don’t say much coherently. But I always managed to say “thank you.”
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, nerd, teacher, and writer.