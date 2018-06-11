Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO) is an ingredient in 10 percent of sodas sold in the United States including Mountain Dew, Squirt, and Fanta Orange. BVO acts as an emulsifier to prevent citrus flavors from separating from the soda. When ingested in large quantities, bromine competes for iodine in the body and becomes an endocrine disruptor. Iodine is essential for a thyroid function and can cause hypothyroidism when deficient. Iodine deficiency can also be linked to increased breast, thyroid, ovarian, and prostate cancer as well as risk of preterm birth and birth defects. Increased bromine can also cause painful skin lesions known as bromoderma. Lastly, bromine is a central nervous system depressant. Bromine toxicity can cause paranoia and psychotic symptoms similar to schizophrenia and can cause developmental delays in children.
Pennsylvania legislators and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are currently reviewing dangerous food additives in the United States including Bisphenol-A (BPA) and coloring additives known to cause negative health consequences. As informed consumers, we should petition our legislators to ban these additives from our food. Today, we need to be cognizant of food labels and avoid these toxic substances.
— Amber Toth-Schellinger, New Bethlehem
