“In a dark nightmare, is it possible to dream?”
-Your Narrator
I used to love a snow day when I was a boy, back before I realized a Pennsylvania winter could hold onto April like death itself, miserable and slow.
Thinking back, it wasn’t that there was no school. Even as a child, I dimly recognized something entirely different about a snow day. Everything stopped.
Nobody could easily drive anywhere. Clusters of people would form teams to shovel and then the snow-plow would come by and plow you right back in.
The air was still and clean and you could trudge into your back yard and trace with your knee-deep steps a giant pie chart on which to play chase. Nothing was getting done today. Nobody was going anywhere. There was such a calm that the only one who heard it was a little boy in a field of snow.
I look out onto empty streets where no one touches, the busy world having ground to a halt while my life savings evaporates and I wonder what an old man will do when the state fails to fund his pension, or worse, if he catches ill.
For every uphill there is a corresponding downhill. For every minus, a plus. And I wonder, which am I? Is it possible to look through the fear and see what the corresponding possibility might be? What could people be capable of in times like this?
I hear people saying we need to get back to normal. I disagree. Normal is over. Normal was over when the capitalist bought the last blade of grass for his very own. His supply-side ethos of eternal growth has set loose ever greater corporate megafauna to prowl the earth, consuming one another and licking at us like juicy sweet aphids.
The engine of growth has seized up. The world, perhaps being shoved into a corner for long enough by rapacious, greedy man who always needs more, has shivered in its mass extinction. The Mechanical T-Rex stumbles. It needs its oil.
But do we need it?
You’ve been given a time out. Now I need you to think about what you did.
I’ve always felt that market growth is like a fish tank. The tank is this big. You can only have so many healthy fish in there. Growth ends at the glass container. Put more fish in there and there isn’t enough oxygen to breathe. The sides of the tank start to turn a sickly green in a world thrown out of balance. The fish develop lesions, gnash their teeth at one another and finally turn belly up.
I think you and I live on an Earth sized fish tank and we’ve all gotten sick. What are ya gonna do about that? Go back to normal?
I have often thought that, because we live in a complex but finite system, the idea of perpetual growth does not hold. I think, perhaps, we need a managed deceleration of our world, so that there is enough to get by. So you can make a living instead of a killing.
I don’t believe our government has the wherewithal to think in terms of a possible bright future. All it does is recoil like a speared fish and vomit public money onto our corporate structures. And because the capitalism has bought the democracy, such governments as in America can no longer serve its constituent people. The capitalist machinery certainly cannot dream of anything but money.
If the government can hemorrhage money for banks and big business, could not the government pay for your healthcare in a time when your life is actually threatened?
No. People can’t change, can they? Perhaps, but only when their lives are threatened. So here’s your grim chance.
Right now, the world is breathing easier. The air is clean. The coral reefs stopped losing ground. The fisheries have a chance. Everything has stopped.
The pigs are backed up at the abattoir. The milk is being dumped into the strippings. The oil tanker is full, just off the coast, and they can’t pay anyone to take it. If oil is worthless, then we shouldn’t have to fight for it anymore, should we?
Coal is dead. Oil is next. Can we not change the laws to stop favoring them? They are killing our world.
Can we make it profitable for people to put solar roofs on their homes and sell electricity back to the grid?
Can we conceive of transportation that is not based on hydrocarbon consumption?
Can we make our city centers green spaces and walking malls?
Can we at last give something back to the planet that has given us everything?
A simple germ has exposed the cracks in our society. The germ does not vote. It is not fake. It doesn’t care what we think. But it is giving us a cultural stress-test. We should learn something from it.