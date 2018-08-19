UNIVERSITY PARK — Marcellus shale landowner coalitions — their form, function and impact — will be the topic of a one-hour, web-based seminar offered by Penn State Extension, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23.
Presenting the webinar will be Grace Wildermuth, a Penn State doctoral degree student in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Sociology, and Education. She will discuss research from her thesis on landowner coalitions.
Many landowners joined landowner coalitions as a way to keep informed and get higher lease rates for a group through collective bargaining, she noted. But it is time to question, Wildermuth believes, if coalitions are beneficial for everyone, and is there something to be said for the landowner group model?
Wildermuth’s research suggests answers to questions about the effectiveness of landowner coalitions. Using primary data collected through her interviews with oil and gas attorneys, extension specialists, coalition leadership, members of landowner coalitions, she investigated Marcellus Shale landowner coalitions in a five-county region in Northeast Pennsylvania.
“In addition to providing useful information for those deciding whether joining a landowner coalition is the correct decision, this research also explores other possible scenarios in which this collective bargaining model might be employed by landowners,” she said.
The webinar is free, but registration is necessary. To register, visit the Penn State Extension Natural Gas Events webpage at http://extension.psu.edu/natural-resources/natural-gas/events. More information is available by contacting Carol Loveland at 570-320-4429 or at cal24@psu.edu.
