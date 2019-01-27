Social media and the internet play a part in almost everything we do today. Many engaged couples today turn to the internet for making the special day run smoother. Wedding websites are a new trend that each couple put their own touch to. These websites can serve many different purposes for the wedding, both leading up to and after the big day.
The website can be used as an RSVP base, and can keep track of the guest list. It can also be used to help the wedding party and guests keep track of important dates. It can serve as a base of operations for all the planning and vendors that go into making a wedding so special. It can also be used after the wedding to share all the fun photos and videos from the event. All the guests, and those that maybe can’t make it to the wedding, can use it as a way to relive the memories from the day.
When Haylee Hartzell got married she used her website as a way of keeping track of all of the RSVPs and food choices. She simply used Google to find a free service that she could use for the website.
“The invitations were paper, but the total guests and food choices were online,” Hartzell explained.
So while she still sent out the traditional invitations, she could let the website keep track of RSVPs for her.
Tessa Watkins went more in-depth with the uses of her website. She has knowledge and skill with website building which allowed her to use her website as an entire planning base for everyone involved in the wedding.
She had a video announcing her and her husband’s engagement, and a countdown to their wedding day. She had some password protected pages for her bridal party and vendors where all the necessary information for them was kept. The bridal party page had links to where they could get their dresses and shoes. It also acted as a means for them all to communicate with each other. The vendor pages had the floor plan of the venue, Pinterest boards of the look/feel they were going for, and the names and phonetic spellings of the wedding party.
“I’m sure most brides used binders and notebooks for organizing, but I used the website...” Watkins said.
A wedding highlight video was put on the website after the special day. Watkins said that most of her friends and family preferred Facebook to see the photos.
Watkins’ website is an example of a more elaborate website than what most make. Many couples today use the already made templates that websites like Wix the Wedding Wire and The Knot have to offer. This is the easiest way to create a nice website that only has to serve a few purposes until after the wedding. These templates are also often free to use.
More time and work have to be put into the website for someone wanting to do all the planning from here. Most brides today just use social media for that, so the elaborate wedding websites are few and far between.
The number of things a wedding website can be used for all depends on the couple making the website. Whether it’s just used as a guest tracker, or the entire planning center for the wedding, a wedding website is a versatile part of planning a wedding today.
