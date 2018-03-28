Because the Bingo numbers published in Wednesday’s newspaper were incorrect, both the Wednesday and Thursday numbers are included in today’s Courier Express.
We apologize for the error and appreciate all who are taking part in the Bingo event.
A few showers developing late
Foggy early. Then periods of showers late. Areas of dense fog. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
PAZ004>006-010>012-017>019-024>028-033>037-041-042-045-290600- Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton- 1055 PM EDT Wed Mar 28 2018 ...DENSE FOG POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT... Fog will be dense in some spots late this evening, especially over the higher terrain. If traveling overnight, be alert for pockets of very low visibility, especially along the ridgetops. $$
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
