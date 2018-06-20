Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 81F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.