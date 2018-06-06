WEDNESDAY, June 6
Baseball
Federation League
Sykesville 5, Pulaski 2
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: SW @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SW @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.