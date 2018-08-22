WEDNESDAY, August 22
Girls Tennis
Altoona 6, DuBois 3
Boys Golf
Punxsutawney 175, DuBois Central Catholic 200
Bradford 231, Elk County Catholic 242
Ridgway at Brockway, ppd.
Whenever Craig Moyer posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 74F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Generally sunny. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 8mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.